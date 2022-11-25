Fleury will patrol the home crease during Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Fleury will return to the cage after missing three games with an upper-body injury. The veteran netminder has been decent this season, going 6-4-1 while posting a 2.80 GAA and .906 save percentage. He'll try to secure his seventh win of the year in a home matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 2.89 goals per game on the road this season, 17th in the NHL.