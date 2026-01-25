Boldy scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added a power-play assist Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Boldy missed four games due to a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old winger returned with his first multi-point effort since Dec. 29 versus the Golden Knights. Boldy's been quite good when healthy this season, racking up 28 goals, 53 points (16 on the power play, three shorthanded), 160 shots on net, 32 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 49 contests. Boldy's four goals away from a new career high, and his career-best 73 points from all 82 games in the 2024-25 regular season is well within range.