Boldy scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Boldy tallied at 19:31 of overtime to help the Wild even up the series at 2-2. The 25-year-old has three goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-6 rating over four playoff contests. Boldy broke out with 42 goals and 85 points over 76 regular-season appearances, so his continued scoring success in the playoffs should come as no surprise.