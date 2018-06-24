Xavier Ouellet: Placed on waivers
Ouellet was placed on unconditional waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
After totaling just seven assists in 45 games with Detroit last season, the team is ready to part ways with the 24-year-old defenseman. Assuming he clears waivers, Detroit will buy out the final year of his contract and Ouellet will hit the free agency market.
More News
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Does very little for Winged Wheel•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Could be sent packing•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Subbing in Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Demoted to press box•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Picks up helper in win over Sabres•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Only contributing defensively•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...