Xavier Ouellet: Placed on waivers

Ouellet was placed on unconditional waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

After totaling just seven assists in 45 games with Detroit last season, the team is ready to part ways with the 24-year-old defenseman. Assuming he clears waivers, Detroit will buy out the final year of his contract and Ouellet will hit the free agency market.

More News
Our Latest Stories