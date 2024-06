Ouellet agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL team Dinamo Minsk on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Ouellet spent the last two seasons under contract with the Penguins but was never able to earn a call-up to the main roster. With his last NHL appearance having come back in 2020-21 when he was with the Habs, the veteran blueliner will try his chances in the KHL next season where he should offer decent offensive upside.