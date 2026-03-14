When Andrade El Idolo first met Bandido, they were just kids living minutes apart in Mexico. On Sunday, they'll share a ring at AEW Revolution -- a sold-out stage that reflects not only how far they've come, but lucha libre's enduring legacy.

The moment carries symmetry for Andrade, a third-generation wrestler who debuted at just 13 years old. Bandido, now the reigning ROH world champion, was barely old enough to dream of wrestling when they first crossed paths.

"I met Bandido when I was 14. He was maybe six or seven years old," Andrade told CBS Sports. "A few years ago, he told me, 'Oh, I remember seeing you when you were a teenager! This is why I love wrestling. This is why I love wrestling.' I know Bandido's story of rising through Mexico City. We have similar stories. Lately, I keep hearing, 'Bandido had a great year in wrestling.' He's one of the best wrestlers."

Their reunion comes at a moment when lucha libre is experiencing a renewed wave of momentum.

Mexico's historic promotion Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre has sold out dozens of shows over the past year, including at the iconic Arena México. Founded in 1933, CMLL remains the oldest active professional wrestling promotion, a testament to how deeply the sport is embedded in Mexican culture.

The resurgence has also strengthened ties between Mexico and the international wrestling scene. CMLL's partnership with All Elite Wrestling has helped spotlight a new generation of Mexican stars globally -- performers like Andrade and Bandido, whose journeys took different paths to the same moment.

Andrade grew up immersed in the wrestling tradition, following generations of family members into the ring and cutting his teeth in CMLL. Bandido carved his path as a first-generation wrestler, rising through Mexico City's competitive independent circuit before becoming one of the most acclaimed high-flyers in the world.

Their upcoming match represents more than a clash of styles. It's a collision between two life stories that have been quietly intertwined for nearly two decades.

"I remember this kid asking me for pictures. Now, we're going to fight," Andrade said. "He said this was his dream match. We've never wrestled one-on-one. I feel in this moment, 'The Real Latino Man' Andrade El Idolo, the best I have in my career. Bandido was one of the best wrestlers, Mexican or otherwise, in the world last year.

"It's time to show who Andrade El Idolo is. He's better than Bandido. Bandido wants to beat his idol. I want to show everyone I can beat this kid, who's an amazing wrestler. We're going to do our best. I know we'll steal the show."

Check out the complete interview with Andrade el Idolo below

Lucha libre has always thrived on generational storytelling: heroes, rivals and families whose histories stretch across decades. Andrade and Bandido represent the modern evolution of that tradition, two Mexican stars who grew up within the same wrestling ecosystem and now perform on a global stage.

Nearly 20 years after a young fan asked a teenage wrestler for a photo, their paths have converged again.

*Some quotes were condensed for clarity