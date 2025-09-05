With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, new Caesars users get 20 100% profit boost tokens, which can be used on Friday's AFC West clash in Brazil. For the second straight year, the NFL is in Brazil for Week 1, and this time, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will face off. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is the perfect opportunity to wager on stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Justin Herbert. Interested in NFL betting? Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, new bettors who sign up and place a first bet of at least $1 and -10000 odds or longer will get 20 100% profit boost tokens to use on any games or markets they please, including Friday's Chiefs vs. Chargers matchup. Users must deposit $10 or more into their account while signing up. Profit boosts expire after 14 days and can't be combined with bonus bets. Additionally, a single profit boost token can't be split across multiple wagers. The maximum wager on each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by entering all required information When prompted, enter the promo code CBS20X. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.

Best Week 1 NFL bets on Friday

The lone game of the day on Friday has some international flair, as the Chargers are the designated home team in Brazil and are thus "hosting" the Chiefs in this Week 1 tilt. Each squad is coming off a playoff appearance in 2024, as the Chiefs went 15-2 and lost in the Super Bowl to the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Chargers made the playoffs under new head coach Jim Harbaugh but lost to the Texans in the first round.

The Chargers have a new-look roster, especially on offense, as the team used a first-round pick on running back Omarion Hampton while also signing Najee Harris in free agency. Los Angeles also brought back former Justin Herbert target Keenan Allen after he spent 2024 in Chicago. The Chiefs will roll out effectively the same roster as last year, with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones leading the charge.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is leaning Under 46.5 in this AFC West matchup, as that side of the total hits in 62% of model simulations.

Bet on Chiefs vs. Chargers at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and has different tools available, like timeouts and deposit limits, for bettors to use. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER. Bettors should always bet within their means and should never chase losses.