With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, new Caesars users get 20 100% profit boost tokens, which can be used for a loaded Week 2 slate of college football. Some top games Saturday included the renewed Border War between Kansas and Missouri, Mississippi State facing Arizona State and, of course, Michigan visiting Oklahoma in the day's lone ranked vs. ranked matchup. Interested in college football betting? Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, those who sign up will get 20 100% profit boost tokens on any market they please as long as their first bet is for at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer. Deposit $10 or more when signing up. Profit boosts expire 14 days after they're issued and can't be combined with bonus bets. A single profit boost token also can't be split between multiple bets. The maximum wager on each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Want to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code? Follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.

Best Week 2 college football bets on Saturday

One of the biggest surprise teams last season was Arizona State, which made the College Football Playoff in the Sun Devils' first year in the Big 12 a year after finishing as one of the worst teams in the Pac-12. While star running back Cam Skattebo is now in the NFL, the team still has dynamic quarterback Sam Leavitt in the mix. As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs are 1-0 and coming off a three-win season, which included a loss to ASU early in the year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is leaning Under on Saturday as Under 58.5 hits in 63% of simulations.

Saturday's most notable matchup sees the Wolverines visit the Sooners in a battle of ranked historic programs. Each team had a rather down 2024 campaign but enter 2025 with high hopes thanks to new quarterbacks. Oklahoma went to the transfer portal and nabbed former Washington State star John Mateer while Michigan when the opposite route, starting true freshman Bryce Underwood in Week 1. Both squads won rather comfortably in Week 1, and this Week 2 clash could go a long way in terms of the College Football Playoff picture. The model likes Michigan on the road here as the Wolverines win in over 50% of simulations at plus odds. Bet on college football at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously, and the sportsbook offers different tools and resources to users such as timeouts and various gaming limits. There are also links and contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.