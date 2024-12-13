Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn will be making her return to the slopes at the skiing World Cup. Vonn will be in St. Moritz, Switzerland, from Dec. 21-22 for two Super-G events, she announced on Instagram.

Vonn, 40, hasn't participated in a major race since she won bronze in the downhill event at Are, Sweden in 2019. Her prolific career was derailed by injuries after that, but she underwent a partial knee replacement in an attempt to get back on the slopes.

Last week, Vonn accumulated enough points to qualify for the World Cup events at the FIS Fall Festival in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Vonn ran in two Super-G races, finishing 24th in the first one and 19th in the second one.

After the race, Vonn sent a message to anyone doubting her ability to compete at a high level in the World Cup events. Vonn said she treated Copper Mountain as another training session, allowing her to get more comfortable with her equipment.

Vonn has a total of 82 World Cup wins in her career, which is the second-most all-time among women. Only Mikaela Shiffrin has more with 99.

At the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, Vonn won gold in the downhill event and bronze in the Super-G event. Eight years later, in the Pyeongchang Olympics, Vonn added another bronze medal in the downhill event.