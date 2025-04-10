AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2025 Masters has begun, and it did so just as others preceding it have -- with the annual tradition of three luminary figures and former Masters champions hitting tee shots as the Honorary Starters. Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus, three-time champion Gary Player and two-time champion Tom Watson opened play early Thursday morning at a brisk Augusta National Golf Club just after the sun has risen.

Nicklaus has been an Honorary Starter since 2010, while Player joined him in 2012. Watson was the most recent addition to the group in 2022, and he struck an opening tee shot for the fourth time Thursday morning. This year's Masters marks the 50-year anniversary of Nicklaus' fifth green jacket and 13th major title.

After Player -- the first international Masters champion -- literally kicked things off, Nicklaus walked to the tee and let out a self-deprecating joke that the patrons were more than pleased to hear. He struck his golf ball with intent and let out a roar as he threw both fists high into the Georgia sky.

Watson was the last to go and exchanged a friendly joke with Nicklaus as he was bending down to place his tee into the ground. Once Watson's tee shot found the fairway, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced the 89th Masters was officially underway as three legends of the game give way to those hoping to join them one day down the road.

