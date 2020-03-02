CBS Sports Super Fan Sweepstakes
CBS Sports launches Student Superfan Sweepstakes with a grand prize of $1,000!
CBS Sports knows that students are passionate supporters of their college teams. To reward that enthusiasm this Spring, we've created the ultimate Student Superfan Sweepstakes in partnership with CNET. Here's a look at the available prizes:
- One grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 gift card
- Two runners-up will receive a smartwatch with a retail value of around $300
- Two third-prize winners will receive a $250 gift card
- Four fourth-prize winners will receive one pair of high-performance headphones with a retail value of around $250
It's very easy to enter! Just fill out the form below by April 12, 2020, agree to the official rules and you'll be entered for the chance to win (residents of the U.S. only; rules apply -- see form for details). Plus, there are multiple ways to get BONUS entries by downloading the CBS Sports App or following CBS Sports and CNET social channels in the links below.
Be sure to enter by April 12 for your chance to win*. Good luck!
Using an ad-blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.
