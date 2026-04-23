Renner's final 2026 NFL mock draft: Cowboys storm into top 10, Giants load up with third first-rounder
Mendoza at No. 1 is inevitable, but everything else in the first round is up for grabs
There's a very good chance this ends up an all-time bad year for mock drafters. Between potential trades and messy projections at valuable positions, there's almost no way of knowing how the draft will fare after pick one.
Fernando Mendoza will be a Raider. Everything after that is pure conjecture. It will be one of the most entertaining first rounds in recent memory because of that.
2026 NFL Draft essentials
- Live draft blog: Latest rumors, trades and picks as they happen
- Draft day mock drafts: Our last predictions before kickoff
- Final prospect rankings: The top players in the 2026 class
- Pro comparisons for top prospects: NFL comps for my top-32 players
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
All that's left is Roger Goodell announcing it at this point. Mendoza is the antithesis of the Raiders' last No. 1 overall pick in all the ways that matter. And that's a good thing.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
When debating between David Bailey and Arvell Reese, Reese's youth, play strength and versatility give him the edge here. Him being more of a project shouldn't be an issue for the Jets with their rebuild timeline.
Round 1 - Pick 3
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
I feel more confident in Bailey going No. 3 overall than I do necessarily the Cardinals taking him. I couldn't quite pin down the exact team that would make the move, however. There are three premier edge rushers, so if you don't get one, there's not much hope of improving your pass rush early on.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Love has the perfect modern running back skill set. He's not quite a "weapon" for Cam Ward, but having an effective and respected rushing attack will take a lot of pressure off Ward.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The Ravens drafted two linebackers in the first round under John Harbaugh and traded a haul for Roquan Smith as well. It's a position he's coveted to lead his defenses.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
The Cowboys will miss the run on pass rushers if they stick at 12, and the Browns will still be able to secure a top-notch tackle even if they trade back six spots. A no-brainer for both.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs has the versatility to play slot or safety in the Commanders defense, and they have a need at both. He'll help turn around the Commanders' run defense, which has been a problem for the past couple of years.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
It worked out pretty well the last time the Saints took an Ohio State wide receiver. Tate is too polished of a route runner with too good of ball skills to not work out in the NFL. He's the perfect complement to Chris Olave.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Chiefs are looking for valuable positions they've struggled to find later in the draft and find one with Fano. He'll make sure the Chiefs never have Super Bowl line play like they did against the Bucs and Eagles.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Giants pulled the trigger on the Dexter Lawrence trade the day after GM Joe Schoen attended Jordyn Tyson's private workout. I'm buying the link, as Schoen's future -- and John Harbaugh's, for that matter -- are tied to Jaxson Dart's continued development.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
With so many needs, the Dolphins are in a unique situation to truly go best player available. Mauigoa would slot in at right guard for the Dolphins right away, with the potential to slide outside in time.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
The Browns would love to come away from the first round with a tackle and a receiver. They tick the first box here with my OT1.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Rams don't plan on drafting 13th overall anytime soon, so they attack a position where it's difficult to find talent later in the draft. They've been one of the biggest spenders in the NFL on offensive linemen in recent years because they haven't had the draft capital to find them early.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Sadiq has a unique skill set that's perfect for the Ravens offense. His ability to be a weapon not only as a receiver but also as a move blocker is too much to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Bucs' offensive line took a step backward last year, and this is a step toward rectifying that. Ioane is a clean pass protector who could give the Bucs the best blindside in the NFL.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
It's hard to see the Jets passing on one of the safer prospects in the entire draft here at 16, especially given how the corner position looks on the Jets roster right now.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Lions lean for the best pass protector of the remaining offensive tackles at 17. Lomu is a heck of an athlete whose play strength needs to develop before he really shines in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
I think this pick wins the award for most-mocked fit outside the top 10. Thieneman is the perfect rangy safety for Brian Flores' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
It might be three straight years of a wide receiver in the first round, but it's the right pick here. Cooper's explosiveness and ability after the catch are exactly what the Panthers receiving corps is missing.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Faulk's ability in the run game early on is what makes him attractive here to a Cowboys defense that's been rough in that regard. He's also got inside/outside versatility as a rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
It's hard to see the Steelers passing on Simpson if he's still on the board here, given the state of their quarterback position. He offers a lot of developmental tools for Mike McCarthy to work with.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Woods offers the juice the Chargers are looking to add to their defensive line. His explosiveness and play strength will be properly harnessed under Jim Harbaugh.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
The Eagles' offensive line showed signs of deterioration last year. You know Howie Roseman isn't going to let it completely crumble. Iheanachor is a freak athlete who can develop on the bench and eventually take over for Lane Johnson.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Concepcion is the draft's best separator, with easy movement skills to get himself free. That's a welcome sight for Browns fans.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
McCoy may fall with injury concerns, but the Bears would be wise to snatch him up if that's the case. McCoy is the draft's best cover corner and could make a huge impact on the Bears' roster in Year 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The Bills' edge room is depleted at this point, with little in the way of juice to get after opposing quarterbacks. That changes by adding one of the draft's best athletes in Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Lemon's modest frame may cause him to drop to this point in the draft, but the 49ers would have no problem adding his skill set to their offense. His ability to consistently get open from the slot would be featured well.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Keylan Rutledge IOL
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs
The Texans add a rugged guard to their offensive line mix to finally get a building-block piece up front. He's a people mover in the run game who would fit in well.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Terrell is the Trent McDuffie replacement in the Chiefs' defense. All the different hats McDuffie wore for Kansas City, Terrell is more than capable of wearing too.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Another sound pick for the Dolphins, who rack up good football players in this year's draft. The biggest negative on tape for Johnson last year was just his level of competition.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
The Patriots don't necessarily need a tackle right now, but this will be Morgan Moses' replacement in time. Miller is an explosive mover who can be an impact run blocker.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
The Giants move up to nab their Dexter Lawrence replacement. While McDonald -- or anyone else, for that matter -- won't replace what Lawrence does as a pass rusher, the Ohio State defensive tackle is a safe bet to improve their run defense.