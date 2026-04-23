Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 All that's left is Roger Goodell announcing it at this point. Mendoza is the antithesis of the Raiders' last No. 1 overall pick in all the ways that matter. And that's a good thing.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd When debating between David Bailey and Arvell Reese, Reese's youth, play strength and versatility give him the edge here. Him being more of a project shouldn't be an issue for the Jets with their rebuild timeline.

Round 1 - Pick 3 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd I feel more confident in Bailey going No. 3 overall than I do necessarily the Cardinals taking him. I couldn't quite pin down the exact team that would make the move, however. There are three premier edge rushers, so if you don't get one, there's not much hope of improving your pass rush early on.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Love has the perfect modern running back skill set. He's not quite a "weapon" for Cam Ward, but having an effective and respected rushing attack will take a lot of pressure off Ward.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens drafted two linebackers in the first round under John Harbaugh and traded a haul for Roquan Smith as well. It's a position he's coveted to lead his defenses.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 6 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys will miss the run on pass rushers if they stick at 12, and the Browns will still be able to secure a top-notch tackle even if they trade back six spots. A no-brainer for both.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Downs has the versatility to play slot or safety in the Commanders defense, and they have a need at both. He'll help turn around the Commanders' run defense, which has been a problem for the past couple of years.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 It worked out pretty well the last time the Saints took an Ohio State wide receiver. Tate is too polished of a route runner with too good of ball skills to not work out in the NFL. He's the perfect complement to Chris Olave.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chiefs are looking for valuable positions they've struggled to find later in the draft and find one with Fano. He'll make sure the Chiefs never have Super Bowl line play like they did against the Bucs and Eagles.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 The Giants pulled the trigger on the Dexter Lawrence trade the day after GM Joe Schoen attended Jordyn Tyson's private workout. I'm buying the link, as Schoen's future -- and John Harbaugh's, for that matter -- are tied to Jaxson Dart's continued development.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th With so many needs, the Dolphins are in a unique situation to truly go best player available. Mauigoa would slot in at right guard for the Dolphins right away, with the potential to slide outside in time.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Browns would love to come away from the first round with a tackle and a receiver. They tick the first box here with my OT1.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Rams don't plan on drafting 13th overall anytime soon, so they attack a position where it's difficult to find talent later in the draft. They've been one of the biggest spenders in the NFL on offensive linemen in recent years because they haven't had the draft capital to find them early.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Sadiq has a unique skill set that's perfect for the Ravens offense. His ability to be a weapon not only as a receiver but also as a move blocker is too much to pass up here.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Bucs' offensive line took a step backward last year, and this is a step toward rectifying that. Ioane is a clean pass protector who could give the Bucs the best blindside in the NFL.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd It's hard to see the Jets passing on one of the safer prospects in the entire draft here at 16, especially given how the corner position looks on the Jets roster right now.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions lean for the best pass protector of the remaining offensive tackles at 17. Lomu is a heck of an athlete whose play strength needs to develop before he really shines in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd I think this pick wins the award for most-mocked fit outside the top 10. Thieneman is the perfect rangy safety for Brian Flores' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 It might be three straight years of a wide receiver in the first round, but it's the right pick here. Cooper's explosiveness and ability after the catch are exactly what the Panthers receiving corps is missing.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 8th Faulk's ability in the run game early on is what makes him attractive here to a Cowboys defense that's been rough in that regard. He's also got inside/outside versatility as a rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 It's hard to see the Steelers passing on Simpson if he's still on the board here, given the state of their quarterback position. He offers a lot of developmental tools for Mike McCarthy to work with.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Woods offers the juice the Chargers are looking to add to their defensive line. His explosiveness and play strength will be properly harnessed under Jim Harbaugh.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th The Eagles' offensive line showed signs of deterioration last year. You know Howie Roseman isn't going to let it completely crumble. Iheanachor is a freak athlete who can develop on the bench and eventually take over for Lane Johnson.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Concepcion is the draft's best separator, with easy movement skills to get himself free. That's a welcome sight for Browns fans.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy may fall with injury concerns, but the Bears would be wise to snatch him up if that's the case. McCoy is the draft's best cover corner and could make a huge impact on the Bears' roster in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Malachi Lawrence LB UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 5th The Bills' edge room is depleted at this point, with little in the way of juice to get after opposing quarterbacks. That changes by adding one of the draft's best athletes in Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Lemon's modest frame may cause him to drop to this point in the draft, but the 49ers would have no problem adding his skill set to their offense. His ability to consistently get open from the slot would be featured well.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Keylan Rutledge IOL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd The Texans add a rugged guard to their offensive line mix to finally get a building-block piece up front. He's a people mover in the run game who would fit in well.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrell is the Trent McDuffie replacement in the Chiefs' defense. All the different hats McDuffie wore for Kansas City, Terrell is more than capable of wearing too.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Chris Johnson CB San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Another sound pick for the Dolphins, who rack up good football players in this year's draft. The biggest negative on tape for Johnson last year was just his level of competition.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th The Patriots don't necessarily need a tackle right now, but this will be Morgan Moses' replacement in time. Miller is an explosive mover who can be an impact run blocker.