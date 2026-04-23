Desperately wanting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza in attendance during the first round of Thursday night's 2026 NFL Draft, league officials sought Peyton Manning's help to make it happen. However, not even a Hall of Fame quarterback could convince the projected No. 1 overall pick to rearrange travel plans.

Manning confirmed the league reached out to "maybe encourage" Mendoza "to go to the draft, per the Denver Gazette. Mendoza's mother has multiple sclerosis and is wheelchair-bound, which is part of the reason he chose to stay home in Miami for his big moment.

The last time a presumptive top pick chose not to attend the draft was in 2021 when Trevor Lawrence opted to be around friends and family in Georgia rather than travel to Cleveland.

"Pittsburgh is a great opportunity and great venue, and I'm really excited to see all the guys walk across the stage on Thursday night," Mendoza said earlier this week. "My mom really wanted to do it at home, and so did my parents. It's a lot easier for us. Especially with the family situation. I'm going to hop on a plane (in) the morning anyways. For that, it will be a lot easier to stay at home."

Like most early-round projected picks not in attendance, a camera crew will be inside the Mendoza family home to broadcast his reaction.

"I wanted to stay and make the memory with everybody who poured into my football journey," Mendoza said. "Mentors, coaches, family, friends, we want to share that memory with all of them is going to be the best memory that I could hope for, rather than limit it to 10 or 12 people in Pittsburgh."

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to select Mendoza with their first pick. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions last season, leading Indiana to its first national championship in program history.

Mendoza swept through most of college football's major individual awards with the Hoosiers, even taking the Manning honor, which is the only quarterback accolade that takes postseason success into account.

"I was able to meet and interact with the Manning family two years back (at the Manning Passing Academy)," Mendoza said in January. "It was hot, sloppy, but that was one of the greatest experiences of my life. I got to interact with Mr. Manning, Peyton, Eli, Cooper and the entire Manning family. Being a young quarterback and always aspiring to be like the Manning brothers, to actually interact with the entire family -- and see their true colors and true values the Manning family upholds and represents in the football sphere, is everything I strive to want to be one day."