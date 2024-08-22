Saratoga Race Course hosted the Belmont Stakes earlier this year. Now, it will be the center of the horse racing world again on Saturday for the 2024 Travers Stakes. The "Midsummer Derby" was first run in 1864, making it the oldest stakes race in the United States specifically for three-year-olds. This year's 2024 Travers Stakes horses are talented, with Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch seeking a third Grade 1 victory in a row and listed as the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Travers Stakes odds. Kentucky Oaks winner Thorpedo Anna is priced at 3-1, as is former Kentucky Derby favorite and recent Jim Dandy Stakes winner Fierceness.

Post time is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET on Saturday and there will be eight horses in this year's 2024 Travers Stakes field. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Travers Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Contested at 10 furlongs (1 1/4 miles), the 2024 Travers Stakes will feature a $1.3 million purse and this will be the 155th time that the "Midsummer Derby" has been held. Lady Rotha (1915) was the last filly to win the Travers Stakes and Thorpedo Anna will be just the fifth filly to run in this race since. Her trainer Kenneth McPeek won the Travers Stakes with Golden Ticket in 2012 and will be looking to continue a dream season after pulling off the Derby-Oaks double in May. He's one of three trainers with horse in the 2024 Travers Stake field that have previously won this event, along with Shug McGaughey (Corporate Power, who is listed at 15-1) and Todd Pletcher (Fierceness).

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Travers Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Gene Menez knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2024 Travers Stakes picks possible.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win. He also hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. He also nailed National Treasure's win in the Preakness. In May, he gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In June, he nailed Trikari to win the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes.

For Saturday, Menez has handicapped the 2024 Travers Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Travers Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Gene Menez:



Travers Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $72.50 at the 2023 Travers Stakes with Arcangelo and Disarm.



Travers Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $281.50 at the 2023 Travers Stakes with Arcangelo, Disarm and Tapit Trice.



Travers Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $788 at the 2023 Travers Stakes with Arcangelo, Disarm, Tapit Trice and Forte.

For the 2024 Travers Stakes, Menez is fading former Kentucky Derby favorite Fierceness. Instead, he is building his tickets around Sierra Leone and a double-digit longshot who is "interesting at a big price." You can see all of Menez's 2024 Travers Stakes bets here.

How to make 2024 Travers Stakes picks

Moreover, Menez's top pick is a horse who will "come roaring down the lane late." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is "interesting at a big price." He is including these horses in his wagers, and so should you. He's sharing what horses to back at SportsLine.

So what horse wins Travers Stakes 2024 and how should you construct your win, place, show and exotic wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Travers Stakes, all from the expert who gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2024 Travers Stakes odds, contenders, post positions