2017 British Open leaderboard breakdown: Scores, Round 4 coverage, golf highlights

Jordan Spieth made history with one of the most entertaining winning rounds in Open Championship history. He's got the third leg of the career Grand Slam before his 24th birthday, became the youngest American to win The Open, and enhanced his legend as one the all-time greats who will continue to grind through major championships for decades to come.

But the legend will always include the incredible turnaround at the 13th hole at Royal Birkdale. Spieth looked lost on the greens and had just sprayed his tee shot left, forced to take unplayable drop and fired a shot from the practice tee to the left side of the green. Matt Kuchar became the new live-betting favorite to win, and Spieth needed a bogey save to keep the wheels from totally falling off.

By now, you know what happened next: birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie ... championship.

Spieth came in with 32 after going out in 37 for as epic of a 69 as you'll find in major championship golf. He joins Tiger Woods (2005) and Rory McIlroy (2014) as the only players to go wire-to-wire for the win at The Open in the last four decades.

Kuchar, with his solo second-place finish, did everything he needed to do to win. He was tied with Spieth for the lead on Thursday after shooting 65 and nearly went shot-for-shot with the young champion on Saturday and Sunday until the final five holes. The elusive major win may come soon, but it wasn't going be on Sunday.

Here's how the rest of the leaderboard looked at the end of the 146th Open Championship:

3. Haotong Li (-6): By locking in a spot in the top four with his seven-birdie, bogey-free 63, 21-year old Haotong Li secured a spot in next year's Masters field. Li has just one professional victory -- the 2016 Volvo China Open on the European Tour -- but he's rounding into form after playing in the U.S. Open and finishing high here at Royal Birkdale. His T7 at the 2015 HSBC Champions is the highest-ever PGA Tour finish for a Chinese-born player, and with a bright future ahead he's likely to continue breaking new ground.

T4. Rory McIlroy (-5): Sunday's 67 was the best round Rory posted at The Open this week, and until a lost ball led to a bogey on the par-5 15th, it looked like he was going to grind his way into contention. As the leaders were spraying the ball all over the place, Rory was bombing it off the tee and draining putts. By the time McIlroy dropped the eagle putt on 17, the winds had changed on the course and the leaderboard. Still, after three straight missed cuts, McIlroy will be happy with three straight rounds in the 60s and a top-five finish.

T4. Rafa Cabrera-Bello (-5): Winning the Scottish Open last week was Cabrera-Bello's first professional win in five years, and now he's followed it up with his best-ever finish in six starts at The Open. The last three years have been strong for the 33-year-old Spaniard, and three rounds of 68 or better at Royal Birkdale confirm he's continuing to play at a high level.

T6. Branden Grace (-4): After shattering the major championship scoring record with a 62, there was bound to be some return to Earth for Grace. A level par 70 with two birdies and two bogeys better matches his scores on the other three days of play at Royal Birkdale, with mostly steady golf and a lot of two-putt pars on his card.

T6. Brooks Koepka (-4): There just weren't a lot of opportunities for Koepka to go low on a day when he needed to do so, missing fairways and greens throughout a round of 71. As the leaders started to shake a little, you knew Koepka had the talent to make a run (he did tie Spieth for the low round of the day on Thursday with a 65), but bogeys on 1 and 7 quickly changed the storyline as he continued to grind through the round.

T6. Matthew Southgate (-4): A steady weekend of golf (67-65) skyrocketed the Englishman up the leaderboard and bested his T12 finish from a year ago. Southgate was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2015, and his return to action and success on the European Tour has made him an easy player for which to root, and success at The Open is likely to be only the beginning of his major championship experiences.

T6. Marc Leishman (-4): Two days after failing to card a birdie while shooting 76, Leishman had a bogey-free 65 on Sunday to move up into the top-10. This is Leishman's third top-10 finish at The Open in the last four years, including the playoff loss to Zach Johnson at St. Andrew's in 2015.

T6. Alex Noren (-4): As one of the best players on the European Tour, Noren delivered on expectations of a strong showing at Royal Birkdale for his best-ever finish in a major championship. Ranked No. 9 in the world rankings, Noren will take a lot from this week after missed cuts at The Masters and U.S. Open.

Catch up with highlights below from our Round 4 coverage. If you are unable to view the content below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.