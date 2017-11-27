2017 Hero World Challenge odds, picks: Projected Tiger Woods finish from advanced computer model

Eighteen of the world's top-ranked golfers are heading to the Bahamas this week for the 2017 Hero World Challenge, an invitation-only PGA Tour event. Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Jordan Spieth are the Vegas favorites at 6/1.

Tiger Woods (45/1), the 14-time major champion, will return to competitive golf following his latest hiatus. Woods' last official event was in February, where he shot an opening round of 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic before withdrawing due to back issues. SportsLine says that Woods will struggle mightily in the Bahamas, however, and finishes next-to-last, beating out only Francesco Molinari.

One huge surprise the model is calling for: Kevin Kisner, a 28/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.

Another curve ball: Justin Rose, who has finished fifth or better in three of his last four starts, finishes outside the top five. He's somebody to steer clear of this week.

Justin Thomas 6/1

Jordan Spieth 6/1

Dustin Johnson 6/1

Rickie Fowler 8/1

Justin Rose 10/1

Hideki Matsuyama 11/1

Brooks Koepka 11/1

Jason Day 12/1

Marc Leishman 16/1

Daniel Berger 18/1

Patrick Reed 20/1

Matt Kuchar 20/1

Tommy Fleetwood 20/1

Francesco Molinari 28/1

Kevin Kisner 28/1

Alexander Noren 28/1

Charlie Hoffman 33/1

Tiger Woods 45/1