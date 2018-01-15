2018 CareerBuilder Challenge odds: Picks from computer model that nailed Kyle Stanley's run

The PGA Tour is heading to La Quinta, California, on Thursday for the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge. Jon Rahm is the Vegas favorite at 9/1, followed closely by Brian Harman at 14/1.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Kyle Stanley at the Sony Open last week. Despite being a 50/1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result: Stanley shot 67 or better in three of his four rounds and finished in the top 10. Anybody who used their model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.

Now that the field for the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One shocker the model is calling for at the CareerBuilder Challenge 2018: Kevin Chappell, a 40/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.

Chappell is is coming off a disappointing 21st-place finish at the Sony Open. But he has been hot with top-15 finishes at the Hero World Challenge and QBE Shootout -- both unofficial PGA Tour events.

Another curveball, Bill Haas, a two-time winner of the CareerBuilder Challenge, doesn't even sniff the top 12. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, three other players with odds longer than 28/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge this year? And what long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that has been red-hot so far this season, and find out.

Jon Rahm 9/1

Brian Harman 14/1

Patrick Reed 18/1

Webb Simpson 18/1

Kevin Kisner 20/1

Phil Mickelson 20/1

Patton Kizzire 28/1

Zach Johnson 28/1

Jason Dufner 30/1

Charles Howell III 30/1

Chez Reavie 30/1

Brendan Steele 33/1

Bud Cauley 33/1

Chesson Hadley 33/1

Ollie Schniederjans 33/1

Brandt Snedeker 35/1

Kevin Chappell 40/1

Russell Knox 40/1

Adam Hadwin 40/1

Peter Uihlein 40/1