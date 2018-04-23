2018 Zurich Classic odds: Picks from same model that predicted Patrick Reed's Masters win

The PGA Tour is heading to the New Orleans area this week for the 2018 Zurich Classic. It's the PGA Tour's only two-man format, which features two rounds each of foursome and four-ball competition. The Zurich Classic is the only team event on the PGA Tour.

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are the Vegas favorites at 13-2, followed by 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and playing partner Patrick Cantlay at 12-1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the British Open from the start and predicted the 24-year-old's third major victory.

Now that the field for the Zurich Classic is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Zurich Classic this week: Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney, 30-1 long shots, make serious runs at the title.

Hoffman is coming off a disappointing finish at last week's Texas Open. However, he has been hot with a pair of top-10 finishes at the Hero World Challenge and QBE Shootout -- both unofficial PGA Tour events.

Meanwhile, Hoffman's playing partner, Nick Watney, is coming off his best performance of the season. The Hoffman-Watney team is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Another surprise: Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt, the defending champions of this event, stumble this week and finish outside the top 10.

Also, the model says three additional teams with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Zurich Classic title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Zurich Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Rose/Stenson 13-2

Cantlay/Reed 12-1

Palmer/Spieth 14-1

Cauley/Thomas 14-1

Watson/Kuchar 14-1

Bryan/Rahm 16-1

Cabrera Bello/Garcia 25-1

Holmes/Snedeker 25-1

Dufner/Perez 28-1

Day/Ruffels 28-1

Hoofman/Watney 30-1

Berger/Woodland 30-1

McDowell/Poulter 30-1

Horschel/Piercy 33-1

O'Hair/Walker 33-1