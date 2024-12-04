Tiger Woods welcomes 20 of the best players in the world to the 2024 Hero World Challenge, the tournament the 15-time major champion hosts annually in the Bahamas. While the 48-year-old continues to recover from his latest back surgery, Woods will cede the stage to the man who he handed the trophy to just a year ago.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the action in what will be his first competitive reps since the Presidents Cup. Experiencing a PGA Tour season that included seven victories in addition to the Olympic gold medal, Scheffler seeks to add another tally to his winner's column before the calendar flips to the new year.

Already a successful defender at golf courses such as TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale, Scheffler looks to add Albany GC to the list of golf courses where he has reigned supreme in consecutive attempts. In order to do so, he will need to stare down a star-studded field that included a resurgent Justin Thomas, a healthy Ludvig Åberg and newcomers such as Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala.

Major champions Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman will make the trip to the Bahamas alongside fellow Presidents Cup participants Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im, Jason Day and Tom Kim.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2024 Hero World Challenge TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 10:45 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 10:45 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 11:15 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 12 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12 - 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 5 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 5 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App