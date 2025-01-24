2025 Genesis Invitational will be held on the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego due to the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires, the PGA Tour announced Friday. While it was previously known the annual stop in L.A. at Riviera Country Club was not going to happen, a replacement venue had not yet been chosen.

The PGA Tour plans to return to Riviera for the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

The third signature event of the PGA Tour season is scheduled for Feb. 13-16, and in a rarity, it will be hosted by the same golf course that serves as home to another significant event on tour. This week's Farmers Insurance Open is currently being played across both the South Course and North Course at Torrey Pines. Differentiating the events slightly, the relocated Genesis will see all four rounds contested on the South Course, the same route used for the U.S. Open in 2008 and 2021.

"As we've seen the last two weeks, sports can be a great diversion but an even greater unifier in bringing people together for a common cause," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. "Highlighting the resilience of Los Angeles and the need for continued support for the ongoing recovery efforts is what our collective teams are working towards with the playing of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines."

Riviera has been featured on the PGA Tour since 1929. It had hosted to the Genesis Invitational all but two years since 1972 with exceptions coming in 1983 due to the club hosting the PGA Championship and 1998 when Riviera welcomed the U.S. Senior Open.

The final two rounds of the 2025 Genesis Invitational will air from Feb. 15-16 on CBS.