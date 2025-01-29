The United States Ryder Cup team has added its fourth vice captain to the leadership room ahead of the biennial competition set for Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Keegan Bradley announced Wednesday that Jim Furyk has been named to the role joining Kevin Kisner, Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson, all of whom were previously announced.

"Having Jim as a member of our leadership team is a huge advantage for us moving forward," Bradley said. "I had the privilege of playing for him in last year's President's Cup, and his exceptional leadership, unwavering demeanor and wealth of experience made a huge impression on all of us. He knows what it takes to succeed in Ryder Cups, and I cannot wait to work alongside him as we prepare for Bethpage Black."

Unlike the three other vice captains, Furyk brings a wealth of experience to the American side. Not only did Furyk lead the U.S. team to victory in the 2024 Presidents Cup as captain, he has also served as a Ryder Cup captain, albeit in a losing fashion at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

The 54-year-old is one of the most decorated American players in Ryder Cup history having played in nine straight competitions from 1997 to 2014. That total puts him second all-time in U.S. Ryder Cup history with his 34 career matches played ranking third most as well.

"I am truly honored to be chosen as one of Keegan's Vice Captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup," Furyk said. "There is nothing in our game quite like the experience of representing the U.S. in the Ryder Cup. I'm excited to work closely with Keegan, who brings incredible passion and leadership, as well as Webb, Brandt and Kevin to help our team re-claim the Cup this September."

Bradley has kept the door open for additional vice captains to be named at a later date, and it is not without reason. The conversation around the U.S. captain's playing status for this fall's event is only going to get louder as the days pass.

The world No. 11 has started his PGA Tour season with three straight top-15 finishes and shows no signs of slowing down on the golf course making him a potential candidate to be a playing-captain.