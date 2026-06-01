2026 Memorial Tournament odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The penultimate signature event of the PGA Tour schedule starts on Thursday with the 2026 Memorial Tournament. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending winner and leads a star-studded field that includes Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas. Muirfield Village Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, hosts the Memorial Tournament 2026, which will serve as the final tune-up to the U.S. Open for many.

In his attempt to become the first golfer to three-peat a single event since Steve Stricker in 2011, Scheffler is the +300 favorite. Rory McIlroy will tee off for the first time since a seventh-place finish at the PGA Tournament, and he's at +1000 in the Memorial Tournament odds. Other contenders include Cameron Young (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1800), and Ben Griffin (+3000), who was runner-up to Scheffler last year. Before locking in any 2026 Memorial Tournament picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 Memorial Tournament predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Memorial Tournament field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 Memorial Tournament predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Memorial Tournament 2026: It is fading Cameron Young (+1600), despite there being just two golfers with shorter odds. The model says he stumbles and falls to even crack the top 5. Young's streak of seven straight top 25s ended at the PGA Championship, and he'll tee off for the first time since that tournament three weeks ago. The Memorial isn't the best tournament to welcome him back considering his history, as he's never cracked the top 20 of the leaderboard in four starts. He's broken par just once over his last 12 rounds at Muirfield Village, and given him having the third-shortest PGA odds, he's one to steer clear of with Memorial bets. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Russell Henley, despite him being a +3000 longshot. Henley just collected his sixth PGA victory on Sunday, winning a playoff over Eric Cole at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He has three other top 10s on the season, including at the Masters, and Cole impressed in his last visit to Muirfield. He placed fifth at this tournament in 2025 as his unparalleled precision off the tee makes him a great fit for this course. Muirfield is the fourth-longest course on the PGA Tour schedule, and Henley leads the tour in driving accuracy percentage. Thus, you can always count on Henley to put himself in a great second-shot position on the long fairways Muirfield offers. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Memorial Tournament picks

The model is also targeting three other longshots of at least +3000 who make runs up the Memorial Tournament leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the Memorial Tournament 2026, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Memorial Tournament odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Memorial Tournament odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Memorial Tournament picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1000

Cameron Young +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Si Woo Kim +2200

Russell Henley +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Ben Griffin +3300

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Rickie Fowler +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Maverick McNealy +5000

Jordan Spieth +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Chris Gotterup +6000

Harris English +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

Jake Knapp +6500

Alex Smalley +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Sepp Straka +7000

Shane Lowry +8000

Jason Day +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Pierceson Coody +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Mac Meissner +12500

Sungjae Im +12500

Daniel Berger +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Brian Harman +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Alex Fitzpatrick +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Tony Finau +17500

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Michael Kim +17500

Andrew Novak +17500

Matt McCarty +17500

Patrick Rodgers +22500

Billy Horschel +35000

Nico Echavarria +35000

Lucas Glover +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +50000

Tom Hoge +50000

Brandt Snedeker +50000

Matt Kuchar +75000

Mark Hubbard +100000

Brian Campbell +100000