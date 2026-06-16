2026 U.S. Open odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 U.S. Open is just around the corner as the major event tees off on Thursday, June 18, at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Rory McIlroy (Masters) and Aaron Rai (PGA Championship) were the year's first two major winners, and they're both in the 2026 U.S. Open field. J.J. Spaun is the defending U.S. Open champion, while Brooks Koepka won this event at 1 over the last time the U.S. Open was at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook at +550 as he attempts to complete the Career Grand Slam. McIlroy is at +1200 to win his first U.S. Open in 15 years, following closely by Jon Rahm at +1300. Xander Schauffele (+1800) is the only other golfer lower than +2000. Koepka (+3500), Spaun (+5500) and Rai (+7000) are longer shots. Before locking in any 2026 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 U.S. Open field has finalized, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2026: Rahm, the third favorite at +1300, stumbles and finishes outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in U.S. Open best bets. Rahm won the U.S. Open in 2021, but hasn't finished better than T-7 at this event since that point. He finished T-2 at last month's PGA Championship, but that's the first top-five in a major he's had since 2023, so the model doesn't love him as a win contender this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Cameron Young is a top-5 contender on the projected leaderboard despite never having won a major and having slightly longer odds at +2200. Young has two wins and six top-10 finishes this year, including a T-3 performance at the Masters. His strong driving metrics bode well for success at Shinnecock Hills, making him a golfer to back in 2026 U.S. Open win and top-5 bets. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 45-1 and makes a run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jon Rahm +1300

Xander Schauffele +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Si Woo Kim +3300

Bryson DeChambeau +3300

Sam Burns +3500

Brooks Koepka +3500

Russell Henley +3500

Patrick Reed +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Collin Morikawa +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Viktor Hovland +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Patrick Cantlay +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Maverick McNealy +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Min Woo Lee +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6000

Jordan Spieth +7000

Aaron Rai +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Kristoffer Reitan +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Harris English +8000

Alex Fitzpatrick +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Bud Cauley +8000

Jake Knapp +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

David Puig +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Alex Noren +10000