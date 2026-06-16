2026 U.S. Open odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 U.S. Open is just around the corner as the major event tees off on Thursday, June 18, at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Rory McIlroy (Masters) and Aaron Rai (PGA Championship) were the year's first two major winners, and they're both in the 2026 U.S. Open field. J.J. Spaun is the defending U.S. Open champion, while Brooks Koepka won this event at 1 over the last time the U.S. Open was at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook at +550 as he attempts to complete the Career Grand Slam. McIlroy is at +1200 to win his first U.S. Open in 15 years, following closely by Jon Rahm at +1300. Xander Schauffele (+1800) is the only other golfer lower than +2000. Koepka (+3500), Spaun (+5500) and Rai (+7000) are longer shots. Before locking in any 2026 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 U.S. Open field has finalized, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 U.S. Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2026: Rahm, the third favorite at +1300, stumbles and finishes outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in U.S. Open best bets. Rahm won the U.S. Open in 2021, but hasn't finished better than T-7 at this event since that point. He finished T-2 at last month's PGA Championship, but that's the first top-five in a major he's had since 2023, so the model doesn't love him as a win contender this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Cameron Young is a top-5 contender on the projected leaderboard despite never having won a major and having slightly longer odds at +2200. Young has two wins and six top-10 finishes this year, including a T-3 performance at the Masters. His strong driving metrics bode well for success at Shinnecock Hills, making him a golfer to back in 2026 U.S. Open win and top-5 bets. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 45-1 and makes a run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites
Get full 2026 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +1200
Jon Rahm +1300
Xander Schauffele +1800
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Si Woo Kim +3300
Bryson DeChambeau +3300
Sam Burns +3500
Brooks Koepka +3500
Russell Henley +3500
Patrick Reed +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Collin Morikawa +4500
Chris Gotterup +4500
Viktor Hovland +4500
Justin Thomas +4500
Patrick Cantlay +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Maverick McNealy +5500
J.J. Spaun +5500
Min Woo Lee +6000
Kurt Kitayama +6000
Jordan Spieth +7000
Aaron Rai +7000
Robert MacIntyre +7000
Hideki Matsuyama +7000
Kristoffer Reitan +7000
Joaquin Niemann +7000
Shane Lowry +7000
Harris English +8000
Alex Fitzpatrick +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Bud Cauley +8000
Jake Knapp +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
David Puig +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Ryan Gerard +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Alex Noren +10000