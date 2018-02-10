A golfer made four pars and shot 56 over at a Web.com Tour event

It's fitting on the week when it was announced that Tony Romo received a sponsor exemption into the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship that another sponsor invite would make news down in Colombia.

A man by the name of Julio Bell entered the Web.com Tour's Club Colombia Championship on a sponsor exemption, and he proceeded to roll out a little 93-105 to miss the cut by 56 strokes. Really, 56 strokes. He was 22 over in Round 1 and 34 over in Round 2.

Here are Bell's final numbers on the week.

Pars: 4



Bogeys: 15



Double bogeys: 12



Triple bogeys: 3



Quadruple bogeys: 1



Here's what it looked like.

Bell was disqualified for not turning in his card, apparently, which I can't really blame him for.

Word from my friends in the scoring trailer is that Julio “The Machine” Bell wouldn’t turn in a card after that 105 and got DQ’d. If you’re gonna shoot it, own it. — Edward Loar Tracker-When Birdies & BBQ Collide👊🏼 (@EdLoarTracker) February 9, 2018

But according to Golf Digest, nobody on the professional circuit was real thrilled with the way everything unfolded with Bell getting into the field. It's not uncommon for people to get sponsor exemptions at events like this, but normally they're, uh, better than a 93-105 showing.

"I will tell you a lot of players are not happy about it," a caddie told Golf Digest. "Just some local that's taking a spot from guys who are trying to make a living." That this is the event right before the first reshuffle hasn't helped matters."