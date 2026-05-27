Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Justin Thomas in best bets

Ben Griffin looks for his fourth PGA Tour win and second Charles Schwab Challenge victory in a row when he takes part in the 2026 event at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. He won last year's tournament by one stroke over Matti Schmid. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,289-yard course. Ludvig Åberg enters as the +950 favorite.

Others near the top of the Charles Schwab Challenge odds board include Russell Henley (+1800), Justin Thomas (+2000), Robert MacIntyre (+2200), and Rickie Fowler and Griffin, both at +2700. Before making any 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, you need to see the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-37-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions: He's fading Justin Thomas at 20-1 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright and head-to-head bets.

"I believe the price is way too short this week on Justin Thomas and much of it is about his recent performance at the PGA Championship where he finished fourth," Kannon told SportsLine. "First, Thomas has always played well at the PGA Championship, having won this major championship twice and finished top 10 another two times. But as I noted, this golf course is much more like a U.S. Open than it is a PGA Championship and the U.S. Open has been the worst major championship for Thomas throughout his career, having missed the cut the last three years in a row. This season on Tour, Thomas is losing strokes off the tee, on approach, and with the putter.

"Bentgrass has also typically been his worst putting surface as opposed to Bermudagrass where nearly every one of his career victories have come. Thomas currently ranks 143rd on Tour for Greens in Regulation and in Scrambling, typically one of his greatest strengths, he ranks 130th this season." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a gigantic longshot of higher than 60-1 who is "primed to fire once again." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, favorites

See Charles Schwab Challenge picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Ludvig Åberg +950

Russell Henley +1800

Justin Thomas +2000

Robert MacIntyre +2200

Rickie Fowler +2700

Ben Griffin +2700

J.J. Spaun +3000

Alex Smalley +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Akshay Bhatia +3300

Keegan Bradley +3300

Ryo Hisatsune +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Gary Woodland +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Andrew Novak +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Mac Meissner +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Max Greyserman +6000

Samuel Stevens +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Matt McCarty +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Ryan Gerard +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +6500

J.T. Poston +6500

Richard Hoey +7000

Jordan Smith +7000

Thorbjørn Olesen +7000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Eric Cole +7000

Rasmus Højgaard +7000

Chris Kirk +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Doug Ghim +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Steven Fisk +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

John Parry +10000

Zach Bauchou +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Max Homa +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Johnny Keefer +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Michael Brennan +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Austin Smotherman +12500

Mark Hubbard +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Lee Hodges +12500

Kevin Yu +12500

Beau Hossler +12500

Nico Echavarria +15000

Kris Ventura +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Zecheng Dou +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Vince Whaley +15000

Brandt Snedeker +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

William Mouw +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Erik van Rooyen +17500

Neal Shipley +17500

Matthieu Pavon +17500

Adrien Saddier +17500

A.J. Ewart +17500

Dan Brown +17500

David Lipsky +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Chandler Blanchet +17500

Billy Horschel +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Zac Blair +17500

Webb Simpson +17500

Trace Crowe +22500

Kensei Hirata +22500

Keita Nakajima +22500

Hayden Springer +22500

Luke Clanton +22500

Takumi Kanaya +22500

Davis Riley +25000

Hank Lebioda +25000

Jimmy Stanger +25000

Brice Garnett +35000

Joel Dahmen +35000

Paul Peterson +35000

Nick Dunlap +35000

John VanDerLaan +35000

Pontus Nyholm +50000

David Skinns +50000

Davis Chatfield +50000

Kevin Streelman +50000

Dylan Wu +50000

Brian Campbell +75000

Ben Martin +75000

Charley Hoffman +75000

Danny Walker +75000

Chandler Phillips +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Jeffrey Kang +75000

Adam Schenk +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Ryan Palmer +100000

Alejandro Tosti +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Albert Hansson +100000

Cam Davis +100000

Nick Hardy +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Kevin Kisner +100000