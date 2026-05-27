Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Justin Thomas in best bets

Ben Griffin looks for his fourth PGA Tour win and second Charles Schwab Challenge victory in a row when he takes part in the 2026 event at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. He won last year's tournament by one stroke over Matti Schmid. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,289-yard course. Ludvig Åberg enters as the +950 favorite.
Others near the top of the Charles Schwab Challenge odds board include Russell Henley (+1800), Justin Thomas (+2000), Robert MacIntyre (+2200), and Rickie Fowler and Griffin, both at +2700. Before making any 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, you need to see the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-37-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions: He's fading Justin Thomas at 20-1 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright and head-to-head bets.
"I believe the price is way too short this week on Justin Thomas and much of it is about his recent performance at the PGA Championship where he finished fourth," Kannon told SportsLine. "First, Thomas has always played well at the PGA Championship, having won this major championship twice and finished top 10 another two times. But as I noted, this golf course is much more like a U.S. Open than it is a PGA Championship and the U.S. Open has been the worst major championship for Thomas throughout his career, having missed the cut the last three years in a row. This season on Tour, Thomas is losing strokes off the tee, on approach, and with the putter.
"Bentgrass has also typically been his worst putting surface as opposed to Bermudagrass where nearly every one of his career victories have come. Thomas currently ranks 143rd on Tour for Greens in Regulation and in Scrambling, typically one of his greatest strengths, he ranks 130th this season." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a gigantic longshot of higher than 60-1 who is "primed to fire once again." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, favorites
See Charles Schwab Challenge picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Ludvig Åberg +950
Russell Henley +1800
Justin Thomas +2000
Robert MacIntyre +2200
Rickie Fowler +2700
Ben Griffin +2700
J.J. Spaun +3000
Alex Smalley +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Akshay Bhatia +3300
Keegan Bradley +3300
Ryo Hisatsune +4000
Harry Hall +4000
Pierceson Coody +4000
Gary Woodland +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Keith Mitchell +4000
Andrew Novak +4500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4500
Mac Meissner +5500
Andrew Putnam +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Davis Thompson +5500
Max Greyserman +6000
Samuel Stevens +6000
Tony Finau +6000
Matt McCarty +6000
Brian Harman +6000
Ryan Gerard +6000
Tom Kim +6000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +6500
J.T. Poston +6500
Richard Hoey +7000
Jordan Smith +7000
Thorbjørn Olesen +7000
Stephan Jaeger +7000
Eric Cole +7000
Rasmus Højgaard +7000
Chris Kirk +8000
Michael Kim +8000
Doug Ghim +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Steven Fisk +10000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
John Parry +10000
Zach Bauchou +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Tom Hoge +10000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000
Max Homa +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Johnny Keefer +10000
Haotong Li +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Michael Brennan +10000
Austin Eckroat +10000
Jackson Suber +10000
Austin Smotherman +12500
Mark Hubbard +12500
Chad Ramey +12500
Lee Hodges +12500
Kevin Yu +12500
Beau Hossler +12500
Nico Echavarria +15000
Kris Ventura +15000
Karl Vilips +15000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Zecheng Dou +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Vince Whaley +15000
Brandt Snedeker +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
William Mouw +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Patrick Fishburn +15000
Erik van Rooyen +17500
Neal Shipley +17500
Matthieu Pavon +17500
Adrien Saddier +17500
A.J. Ewart +17500
Dan Brown +17500
David Lipsky +17500
Matt Kuchar +17500
Chandler Blanchet +17500
Billy Horschel +17500
Lucas Glover +17500
Zac Blair +17500
Webb Simpson +17500
Trace Crowe +22500
Kensei Hirata +22500
Keita Nakajima +22500
Hayden Springer +22500
Luke Clanton +22500
Takumi Kanaya +22500
Davis Riley +25000
Hank Lebioda +25000
Jimmy Stanger +25000
Brice Garnett +35000
Joel Dahmen +35000
Paul Peterson +35000
Nick Dunlap +35000
John VanDerLaan +35000
Pontus Nyholm +50000
David Skinns +50000
Davis Chatfield +50000
Kevin Streelman +50000
Dylan Wu +50000
Brian Campbell +75000
Ben Martin +75000
Charley Hoffman +75000
Danny Walker +75000
Chandler Phillips +75000
Christo Lamprecht +75000
Jeffrey Kang +75000
Adam Schenk +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Ryan Palmer +100000
Alejandro Tosti +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Albert Hansson +100000
Cam Davis +100000
Nick Hardy +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Kevin Kisner +100000