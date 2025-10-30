The cadence of the 2025 FedEx Cup Fall season has slowed compared to the prior two iterations. With a couple of weeks off intertwined with one less tournament than a year ago, the fall swing has meandered through the calendar without much urgency attached to it.

That all changes over the next three weeks as three tournaments occupy the schedule -- not just any three, either, but the final three of the PGA Tour season. Players' job security and PGa tour status will be put under the microscope as the World Wide Technology Championship, Bermuda Championship and RSM Classic host those vying for various positions in the FedEx Cup standings.

Two main cut-off points are highlighted this time of year with those being the top 60 and the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings. Those who find themselves Nos. 51-60 in the season-long race will be awarded a bit of a head start in 2026, automatically qualifying for the first two signature events at the AT&T Pebble Beach and Genesis Invitational via the Aon Next 10.

As for those who finish inside the top 100, they will be granted access into full-field events in 2026 along with full-time playing privileges on the PGA Tour. With opportunities shrinking, this crop of players will face an uphill battle, but they remain in the fight nevertheless.

Let's examine some of the names attempting to escape these bubbles over the next three tournaments as the 2025 PGA Tour season nears its end.

Top 60 bubble

55 Min Woo Lee A first-time winner in 2025, Lee entered the St. Jude Championship as the bubble boy before falling out of contention and down to No. 57 in the season-long race. Squandering a chance to punch his ticket into all of the signature events in 2026, the electric Australian remains in solid position to find a spot in the field thanks to a little move up the standings via his T10 at the Baycurrent Classic. He has plenty to play for this time of year between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and place inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings, where he currently sits as No. 44. 56 Jordan Spieth Will he play in the fall, and if so, where? A player who relied on sponsor invitations into signature events this season, Spieth has the inside track to play himself into the first two tournaments next year should he remain inside the top 60. He has not teed it up this fall yet only dropped a couple spots in the standings, but if he remains sidelined, it is likely he will stay on the outside looking in. He has never played at any of the three remaining venues. 60 Wyndham Clark The former U.S. Open champion made more noise for his antics on and away from the golf course than his actual play in 2025. Still, Clark can gain a leg up on the competition next season should he remain No. 60 or better over the next three events. He notched a forgettable result in Japan but will face a couple of chances to return to comfortable spots on the calendar as he was once a playoff loser in Bermuda and finished T10 at the RSM Classic in his last appearance in 2023. Clark -- the world No. 33 -- can also qualify for the 2026 signature events by being inside the top 30 of the OWGR the week preceding the tournament.

Top 100 bubble