FedEx Cup Fall bubble watch: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott among players on edge as PGA Tour season concludes
The top 60 and top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings are key markers with three tournaments remaining in the 2025 PGA Tour season
The cadence of the 2025 FedEx Cup Fall season has slowed compared to the prior two iterations. With a couple of weeks off intertwined with one less tournament than a year ago, the fall swing has meandered through the calendar without much urgency attached to it.
That all changes over the next three weeks as three tournaments occupy the schedule -- not just any three, either, but the final three of the PGA Tour season. Players' job security and PGa tour status will be put under the microscope as the World Wide Technology Championship, Bermuda Championship and RSM Classic host those vying for various positions in the FedEx Cup standings.
Two main cut-off points are highlighted this time of year with those being the top 60 and the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings. Those who find themselves Nos. 51-60 in the season-long race will be awarded a bit of a head start in 2026, automatically qualifying for the first two signature events at the AT&T Pebble Beach and Genesis Invitational via the Aon Next 10.
As for those who finish inside the top 100, they will be granted access into full-field events in 2026 along with full-time playing privileges on the PGA Tour. With opportunities shrinking, this crop of players will face an uphill battle, but they remain in the fight nevertheless.
Let's examine some of the names attempting to escape these bubbles over the next three tournaments as the 2025 PGA Tour season nears its end.
Top 60 bubble
|55
|A first-time winner in 2025, Lee entered the St. Jude Championship as the bubble boy before falling out of contention and down to No. 57 in the season-long race. Squandering a chance to punch his ticket into all of the signature events in 2026, the electric Australian remains in solid position to find a spot in the field thanks to a little move up the standings via his T10 at the Baycurrent Classic. He has plenty to play for this time of year between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and place inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings, where he currently sits as No. 44.
|56
|Will he play in the fall, and if so, where? A player who relied on sponsor invitations into signature events this season, Spieth has the inside track to play himself into the first two tournaments next year should he remain inside the top 60. He has not teed it up this fall yet only dropped a couple spots in the standings, but if he remains sidelined, it is likely he will stay on the outside looking in. He has never played at any of the three remaining venues.
|60
|The former U.S. Open champion made more noise for his antics on and away from the golf course than his actual play in 2025. Still, Clark can gain a leg up on the competition next season should he remain No. 60 or better over the next three events. He notched a forgettable result in Japan but will face a couple of chances to return to comfortable spots on the calendar as he was once a playoff loser in Bermuda and finished T10 at the RSM Classic in his last appearance in 2023. Clark -- the world No. 33 -- can also qualify for the 2026 signature events by being inside the top 30 of the OWGR the week preceding the tournament.
Top 100 bubble
|93
|A bone spur in his ankle has caused Homa to hang up the sticks from the remainder of 2025, but it was not before the six-time winner started to find some form. The Californian nabbed three top-20 finishes in his four starts this fall, including a T9 at the Bank of Utah Championship. With full-time status for years to come thanks to his prior wins, Homa noted he wanted to finish inside the top 100 just for himself. It could still happen, and if it does, an invitation to The Players Championship would be his. Without any more starts in his future, it's a difficult ask to stay inside that mark.
|95
|Kim still has some leash on his full-time status thanks to his three wins, but his fall from near the top of the game has been drastic. He looked to have found something with his T11 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship -- his third top 20 of the entire year -- but any thought of a resurgence was put to bed with his T56 in Japan. He has also dropped to No. 88 in the OWGR having reached as high as No. 11 in his career.
|99
|Some may be a bit surprised to learn Scott has full-time status through 2026 given his lack of winning, but a ticket into the 2024 Tour Championship has him set for next season at least. The Australian would love nothing more than to find himself inside the top 100 by year's end, however, as he still has enough good golf in the tank (see: U.S. Open) to compete with the best. He finished T30 at the Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour last week to secure his status in Europe and will look to accomplish the same in the United States.
|108
|Dahmen's status and this time of year are starting to become synonymous with one another. The one-time PGA Tour winner finished the regular season No. 93 in the FedEx Cup standings and has since fallen onto the wrong side of the number no thanks to a putrid fall swing up to this point. His lone made cut came at the limited field Baycurrent Classic, where he finished T69. Since booting away the Corales Puntcana Championship down the stretch in April, Dahmen has missed 10 of 15 cuts. All it takes is one start to position him back in the green, but he will need his game to flip in order to do so.
|117
|The seasoned Swede is in the oddest position of the bunch, but not one without options. Thanks to two wins on the DP World Tour in recent months, Noren has jumped to No. 17 in the OWGR despite remaining without status on the PGA Tour for next season. He can obtain this in two different fashions: by climbing inside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings or remaining inside the top 10 among those on the DP World Tour without PGA Tour cards (where he currently checks in No. 5). Should he climb inside the top 100 on the PGA Tour, that ranking will supersede his DP World Tour mark and open up another slot for someone else in Europe to earn his card on the PGA Tour.