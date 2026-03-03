Jon Rahm made it clear Tuesday in Hong Kong that his position to not sign the DP World Tour's conditional release has not changed. Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong, the two-time major champion spoke at length regarding the decision and why he is not wavering.

"My position hasn't changed in a week. I don't like what they're doing currently with the contract they're having us sign. I don't like the conditions," Rahm said. "They're asking me to play a minimum of six events, and they dictate where two of those have to be, amongst other things that I don't agree with. If we just go based on that -- I've been a dual member my whole career, PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Now with LIV Golf being accepted in the world rankings as part of the ecosystem, you could almost say a three-tour member, even though I'm suspended from the PGA Tour.

"But I've always been a dual member. Never once have I been asked for a release to play either one of those tours. We've never submitted a release. So why is it now that we need to be offering this and there's all these penalties? I understand why they're doing it. What's the problem?"

The DP World Tour announced on Feb. 21 that eight players from LIV Golf agreed to their terms and in doing so will allow them to play in 2026 without any additional releases and fines. An added stipulation of the conditional release was the Tour's choosing of two additional events for these players to participate, in addition to the four required to maintain membership.

Rahm noted that had the requirement remained at four events that he would happily sign as he plans to play in his home country's open, the Spanish Open, during a time of the season where he typically tees it up on the DP World Tour. The Spaniard eyes events like the Omega Masters, Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship, French Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship given the proximity to the Spanish Open on the schedule.

"I don't know what game they're trying to play right now," Rahm said. "But it just seems like in a way they're using our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer, and it's just in a way they're extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game.

"So I don't like the situation and I'm not going to agree to that. Now, I did tell them, funny enough, lower that to four events, like the minimum says, and I'll sign tonight. They haven't agreed to that. I just refuse to play six events. I don't want to, and that's not what the rules say."

Rahm has stated in the past that he does not believe fines should be levied for missing tournaments he would not have played in anyways. He has yet to pay his fines and appealed them in September 2024 which allowed him to retain membership and compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

A date for his hearing has not been set, but if Rahm were to lose the appeal he would be forced to pay all outstanding fines to be eligible to play on the DP World Tour and subsequently the 2027 Ryder Cup. LIV Golf paid fines for other players through the 2025 season.

"Given also the fact that two years ago I was asked to appeal the fines so they could figure this out and sort it out and I did and we're running into more problems right now. I just don't like the situation," Rahm said. "I think we should be able to freely play where we want and have the choice to play where we want and not be dictated what we do."

Rahm's European Ryder Cup teammate, Rory McIlroy, chimed in when news of the DP World Tour's deal surfaced noting it would be a great chance for Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (who signed the deal) to prove they would pay to play in the Ryder Cup. The Europeans notably gave the Americans some heat for getting compensated at last year's event at Bethpage Black.

"That statement would make a lot more sense if all 12 of us were being asked to pay, not only just the two of us," Rahm said. "There's more intricacy that goes into this whole situation, right. While I understand why he's saying that, we all do it for the love of the game, it's a different situation than what we usually see.

"I'll gladly pay my way to go on the Ryder Cup, not have to pay to still be a member of the DP World Tour and fulfill a commitment that I'm fully willing to commit."