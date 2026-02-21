The DP World Tour announced on Saturday that eight players from LIV Golf paid their fines and met certain requirements to be granted their conditional release for the 2026 season and remain eligible to play in DP World Tour events and the Ryder Cup. However, Jon Rahm -- the biggest European star on LIV Golf -- was not among that group.

Tyrrell Hatton, Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig and Elvis Smylie agreed to pay their fines, withdraw appeals against the DP World Tour and participate in certain events, media activities and promotions for the tour. As such, they were granted the opportunity to play LIV Golf events that conflict with DP World Tour tournaments.

Rahm was not part of that group, leaving his status with the DP World Tour -- and Europe's Ryder Cup team in 2027 -- still in doubt. The DP World Tour noted that the agreements for conditional release were not precedent-setting; they only applied to the 2026 season.

Rahm has refused to pay fines (reportedly topping $3 million) for playing in LIV Golf events that oppose those on the DP World Tour. He and Hatton were eligible to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black after appealing their sanctions in September. A timeline has not been established for when a third-party arbiter will hear that appeal, but with this new agreement, Hatton (and Meronk, who was also part of the appeal) no longer needs to be involved.

Rahm still has another 18 months before he requires a ruling in his favor to be able to participate in the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland; however, after not reaching an agreement with the DP World Tour alongside his eight LIV Golf compatriots, he's passed up a clear opportunity to regain status at least for this year.

Given the nature of the agreement, which is only good for the 2026 season, a non-Ryder Cup year, Rahm may have felt it was unnecessary to relent in his legal battle. If Rahm's appeal is successful, he may avoid any financial penalties, and with LIV Golf picking up world ranking points this year, if Rahm maintains his rate of top 10 finishes from previous seasons -- plus strong finishes in the majors -- he can give himself a decent chance at qualification without needing many DP World Tour starts.

Still, Rahm's European Ryder Cup teammates likely hoped he would have taken the opportunity to pay the fines, as Hatton did, and get back in good standing consdiering the positive vibes for the European squad coming out of their win in New York.