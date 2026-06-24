PGA Tour changes: Winners & losers of revamped schedule, structure beginning in 2028 season

Hold your horses, folks. Golf has a brand new framework agreement! No, this is not the PGA Tour and LIV Golf supposedly coming together to end this sport's version of a civil war, but rather a significant change within the PGA Tour. Brian Rolapp, the CEO and newly named commissioner of the PGA Tour, spent Tuesday discussing a variety of changes coming to his organization ahead of the 2028 season.

There has been plenty to digest from the announcement. Two tracks that were named seemingly after two leagues that already exist *(PGA Tour Champions, Challenge Tour in Europe). Rolapp insisted these names are not yet official because, well, none of these changes are official yet; however, the Champions Series and Challenger Series have been put in place for now.

The PGA Tour and the Future Competitions Committee have until the end of this season to figure out every detail so that players understand the stakes in the 2027 season, i.e., what they are playing for come the big change.

There is more than just the two-track system that is changing, of course. The PGA Tour is instituting relegation and promotion, an international series, new host sites and the return of a match play format for the Tour Championship. Match play apologists, rejoice, slap hands and scream about your victory from the top of the mountain. There is also going to be a last-chance fall series and 36-hole cuts at every tournament. Booyah!

While that all sounds good, not everyone exits this announcement better off than they were before. Let's take a look at some winners and losers (and others stuck in no man's land) following the PGA Tour's announcement

Winner: Brian Rolapp

In this day and age, it takes a special kind of leader within a league to draw rave reviews, and that is what Rolapp has done in his first year as the PGA Tour's CEO. He laid out three pillars that the PGA Tour would abide by last summer -- parity, scarcity and simplicity -- and, largely, he has kept to his word.

The new PGA Tour still has the same number of events, but the tiered system effectively reduces the number that require attention from casual fans (while keeping the total the same for golf addicts). The relegation and promotion -- which happens every single season on the PGA Tour, let's be honest -- is exciting: 90 players stay in the Championship Series and 20 fall out. Best of all, it appears to be simpler to track.

Winner: Advocates of simplicity

Speaking of simplicity ... Be honest: Do you know how many FedEx Cup points a 15th-place finisher gets in a given week? Exactly: No one knows. It has been two decades of the FedEx Cup, and still, fans struggle to understand some basics of the weekly competition. The PGA Tour will need to make the new points systems -- one for each track -- easy for fans to follow so that they can digest the stakes each and every week. Those on the Challenger Series know they are playing for a chance to compete on the Championship Series the following year.

They've also settled on crowning a regular-season champion in order to make the postseason more fluid. In the past, the PGA Tour has tried to merge the two with little to no success. A season-long champion gets awards in every sport, and now the PGA Tour will be the same, with the playoffs starting from scratch for those who earn their place in it.

Additionally, from the players' perspective, it will be simple to predict their schedules. On Jan. 1, everyone knows which events they will be playing in that season (barring a promotion). This has never been the case, and the blurry lines have often blocked newcomers from getting a foot in the door of the PGA Tour despite already earning one.

Loser: Feel-good stories

Think back to this year's Truist Championship. Kristoffer Reitan and Alex Fitzpatrick were battling down the stretch with Nicolai Højgaard giving chase. Under the proposed system, Reitan and Højgaard may have been in the field originally (depending on DP World Tour pathways), meaning their play in other tournaments would have never happened.

Both Reitan and Højgaard moved their way into signature events thanks to their play in regular tournaments, while Fitzpatrick won alongside his brother, Matt, at the Zurich Classic. That one win by Fitzpatrick, however, would have him still on the outside looking in.

There is the battlefield promotion from the Challenger Series to the Championship Series by winning two tournaments (or a major championship), but at that point, the PGA Tour loses the essence of the story. It has always been a well-oiled machine at creating stories, but with bottom lines and private equity in the game, that seems to be closer to the bottom of the to-do list than the top.

Winner: DP World Tour

Everyone wants to talk about the tracks. Let's talk about the international series. It has always been flummoxing that players inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup have been allowed to play in the FedEx Cup Fall when, instead, they should be steered towards the DP World Tour's schedule, which is 🤌🤌🤌 that time of year.

Now, they will be driven in that direction.

"The fall schedule will include a limited series of elevated international events with top players from the PGA Tour Championship Series, which we intend to deliver in partnership with the DP World Tour as part of our continuing strategic alliance," Rolapp said. "These events will represent some of the best existing professional golf events outside the United States, including prominent national opens."

That's a big win for the DP World Tour (whose top talent has mostly come stateside in recent years) as the PGA Tour also announced a few weeks ago an investment in the Australian Open at the end of the calendar year.

Where the waters get muddier is the DP World Tour players themselves. What happens to the top 10 in the Race to Dubai that earn PGA Tour cards? Do they still earn cards? In what series do they earn them? Does the overall winner get to play in the Championship Series? Would players find it worthwhile to uproot their lives in Europe, where they are succeeding, to play on the second track on the PGA Tour?

Rolapp stated that he is talking to the DP World Tour to push more players towards Europe in the fall (the strategic alliance expires in 2027), but he did not have answers about the pathways -- not only for those in Europe but also the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour University, etc.

Winner & loser: Long-standing events

Some are going to get jammed. Others are willing to fork over the cash for these $20 million purses. That's the unfortunate truth. A conglomerate like the CJ Group, which has been begging for a big-time event for years, may be able to squirm its way into the Championship Series in a market like Dallas-Fort Worth, while the smaller community-driven tournaments may be left with the members Nos. 121-250 on the PGA Tour playing in their events for purses one-fifth as large ($4 million).

Winner: Match-play mavens

You got what you wanted, OK? Now, settle down. Just don't complain when you're watching Jacob Bridgeman vs. Pierceson Coody in the final.

Winner: Shooting your shot

The PGA Tour has a wishlist of golf courses it hopes to rotate the Tour Championship through. Pine Valley, Cypress Point, Seminole and Friar's Head have all been mentioned as the league shoots for the stars. If Rolapp pulls this off, it would be genuinely shocking, but with fewer buildouts, a made-for-TV product and some negotiating, who knows?! The core of the decision is welcomed: venues matter.

"I think the goal is to go to prestigious courses that we're not there a lot, that fans will recognize as prestigious," Rolapp said. "We're also not above building things on our own. I think one of the most successful tournaments in the world, you can't argue it, is The Players Championship. That was a course that was built for that event. That's certainly on the table. But I think there are plenty of great golf courses in this country that we'd like to get to."

Questions

There's still so much left to be answered -- exemptions, lifetime achievements, pathways, which golf tournaments host which type of events, what golf courses the tour is visiting and all the trickle-down effects from there. There will be many. Rolapp will speak at the Tour Championship, which is only two months away. Answers must be provided before the 2027 season, heading into the big 2028 season, so that the stakes are understood by all. Although the proposal was passed, the work continues.