Explaining PGA Tour's new structure: Two series, promotion and relegation, match play Tour Championship

The PGA Tour has announced a complete overhaul to its structure and schedule starting in 2028. After a year of discussion and debate over how the organization could create a format that pleases all parties -- players, sponsors, hosts and fans -- CEO Brian Rolapp's new vision for the PGA Tour was detailed Tuesday.

Moving to a new two-series structure that splits professionals across the PGA Tour Championship Series and PGA Tour Challenger Series, the PGA Tour will institute a formalized promotion and relegation structure that will result in players moving between the series. While both series will feature 20+ events, the similarities largely stop there, particularly when it comes to purse sizes.

"From Day 1, the focus of the Future Competition Committee has been to build the best version of the PGA Tour, and to do so in a way that reflects the voice of our players and the expectations of our fans," Rolapp said. "The result is a new competitive model grounded in meritocracy, with clearer pathways, higher stakes and more consistency when the best players compete together."

Perhaps the most significant change for fans is a new postseason structure for the PGA Tour Championship Series. A match play format will be instituted, and the season-ending Tour Championship will be played at different courses across the United States, moving from its current annual home at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Fans have been clamoring for match play to return to the PGA Tour in the playoffs, and that will become a reality in 2028.

"Today's announcement is a positive step for professional golf. As more details emerge, it is encouraging to see the PGA Tour reaffirming the importance of meritocracy and creating a structure that will serve both players and fans well into the future," Rory McIlroy said. "... The commitment to elevate some of these historic international tournaments and national opens is incredibly important for the game and something I'm very supportive of. Over the last few years, golf has faced a period of uncertainty and division, which has not been in the best interests of the players or the fans of the game. Today, we are putting the fans first, and I am excited about the future of our sport."

While the PGA Tour is still finalizing some key details about its new structure, there is plenty to break down about how the organization will undergo a significant competitive restructuring in 2028.

PGA Tour Championship Series

Format, structure

Eligible players: 120 (approximately)

Events: 23-24, including the four majors (Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Open Championship), The Players, international team events (Ryder Cup, President's Cup) and Olympics (every four years)

Purses: $20 million minimum per tournament

Format: 72-hole stroke play; 36-hole cut to top 65 (and ties); consideration for special events (i.e. pro-am)

The PGA Tour is moving on from its traditional start as the circuit regularly began playing in January with events in Hawaii. As such, the schedule will run from February to August, except for the international team events. These will be treated like the current "signature events," with purses of at least $20 million, 36-hole cuts to the top 65 (and ties), and every player on the Championship Series eligible to compete throughout the season. There will be regularly scheduled off weeks to provide breaks for players.

Ten of the 15 "regular season" events are set for 2028; all are current signature events. The other five will consist of either existing events or new events in large markets. Boston, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. are all under consideration to host these tournaments

Tour Championship moves to match play

The details on the new Tour Championship structure are still being finalized, with the PGA Tour promising more information "in the first quarter of next year," but the big news is that the Tour Championship will be going to a match play format. That's something that's been discussed and debated for years, but we are finally getting match play not only returning to the PGA Tour, but in an event with genuine stakes.

On Tuesday, Rolapp explained that they want to celebrate the regular season champion and have the postseason and Tour Championship as a separate, but prestigious, entity. Instead of the current three-week playoff format, the Tour Championship will be a two-week event with a group stage and then a bracket to determine the champion.

"We thought, and the players thought, it was important to have the season finale culminating in a regular season winner at the end of the regular season," Rolapp said. "And I could probably argue that if you beat the best 120 golfers over a series of a season, that is the most impressive accomplishment in the sport because you're consistently beating those. It was important to do that. At the same time it was always important to set up a separate competition after that regular season culmination where a subset of those best players can compete in a separate, but also prestigious competition bringing back match play. That's one thing we heard a lot from our fans, from our partners, how do we embrace match play more and we thought this separate competition was a great way to do it."

The Tour Championship will also no longer be contested annually at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, instead moving to a rotation of "prestigious venues" that will be announced at a later date. The courses being targeted aren't just prestigious former Tour stops, but the Tour is setting its sights on some of the elite clubs in the country, with ESPN reporting Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey, Cypress Point Club in California and Seminole Golf Club in Florida are on the Tour's short list.

If successful in reaching those venues, the Tour Championship could highlight some of the country's greatest golf courses in a new way. It would also be a way to explore those bigger markets the Tour is so keen on reaching, as they could try to move the Tour Championship to other top 100 courses like Chicago Golf Club, Merion Golf Club, Friar's Head Golf Club and more.

Promotion and Relegation

One of the big questions of the new structure was how players would flow from one series to the other. Midseason promotion will be possible for those on the Challenger Series, but it will require a player to win multiple times on the Challenger Series or qualify for and win a major championship. Otherwise, the two series will remain separate until the end of the season.

After the end of the season, the top 90 on the points list for the Championship Series will earn their spot back the next year, while the top 20 from the Challenger Series will get promoted. The rest of the spots on the next season's Championship Series will be filled by looking at various criteria, including tournament winners, medical extensions, career milestones and a new "last chance" series.

The last chance series will take the place of what is currently known as the FedEx Fall, offering players who finished from 91-130 on the Championship Series and those outside the top 20 on the Challenger Series a chance to either retain or gain Championship Series status across 4-6 events.

Fall International Events

Players from the Championship Series will also have eligibility to play in a new series of international events. These will include a handful of prominent national opens as part of the Tour's strategic alliance with the DP World Tour, such as the Australian Open, which the PGA Tour already announced its new partnership. While the international series won't count towards points for the next season, the Tour will sell players on the opportunity to play in new markets in front of a new international audience -- while also competing in prestigious national championships.

PGA Tour Challenger Series

Format and structure

The Challenger Series will feature 20+ events with purses of at least $4 million. At least seven of those events being played on the Championship Series off weeks that will offer "increased competitive consequence, benefits and exposure."

Each event will be a 72-hole event with a 144-player field that has a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties. The points system for the Challenger Series will be completely separate from the Championship Series, and players will only earn points for one series. The Challenger Series points system will offer bonus points for the events played on Championship Series off weeks, as well as for major championships.

The Challenger Series will feature a similar membership structure to the current PGA Tour system, with fully exempt members who have priority to all Challenger Series events and conditional members who will fill out fields.

Promotion and Relegation

The top 20 players on the Challenger Tour at the end of the season will earn promotion to the Championship Series, while the rest will have the opportunity to play their way in via the last chance series. There will also be relegation out of the Championship Series, which will be announced at a later date. Players can also earn a battlefield promotion straight to the Championship Series by winning multiple Challenger Series events in the same season -- or a major championship.

Q-School

Q-School will continue, offering a chance to earn a spot on the Challenger Series. Q-School will take place prior to the last chance series, providing players with access to the Challenger Series and the Tour's other developmental pathways.