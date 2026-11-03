Jon Rahm doesn't know with 100% certainty where he will play his golf in 2027. The Spaniard made this known on Tuesday ahead of the first event of the DP World Tour Playoffs -- his first appearance since announcing his departure from LIV Golf.

Rahm appears slated to return to the European circuit on a full-time basis next season, but he is not ruling out a possible return to the PGA Tour, though talks have yet to materialize.

"I really don't know what 2027 is going to look like for me," Rahm said. "So, I have yet to have a discussion with the PGA Tour to see if there's any path back for next year. So, I don't know, as of right now. Until I get clarity on that, yeah, my plan would be to spend the year on the DP World Tour, and I'm looking forward to it. Currently looking at the schedule to see how I can organize it to play the events I want to play. You know, maybe have a chance to have a bit of a different year to what I have in the past.

"But I haven't really gone too deeply into it just because there's still a question mark, right? Obviously, Brooks [Koepka] was able to go back through certain circumstances. I don't know if the possibility of that would be open for me or not, but if I have to fulfill a one-year suspension, I think it's a pretty good position to be that, a worst-case scenario, I get to play on a wonderful tour for a whole year."

Rahm was offered the same deal Koepka accepted in early 2026 when the PGA Tour targeted its Returning Member Program at creating a pathway back for them, along with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith.

Only Koepka returned to the PGA Tour, as he was the only player of the four who escaped his contract with LIV Golf. The deal terms consisted of a $5 million donation to charity, no FedEx Cup bonus money and no access to PGA Tour equity grants for five years. Koepka also had to qualify for signature events, which he never did.

If Rahm was offered that same deal now, the Spaniard said he would accept it. However, he believes the window for that deal is closed, and the PGA Tour has said as much previously.

"Most likely, yeah. Why not? Yeah, but it's a big 'if,'" Rahm said. "I seriously doubt I get offered the same deal that Brooks did. But yeah, if I got offered exactly the same penalties as him, I probably would do it, yes."

Rahm made headlines in October when his lawyer announced -- during LIV Golf's bankruptcy hearing -- that the two-time major champion found the terms of the new league "unacceptable." The 31-year-old then reached a separation agreement with LIV Golf, receiving his name, image and likeness rights in lieu of forfeiting the rest of his monetary claims against the league.

The Spaniard is one of many LIV Golf players to move on from the league in recent weeks as teammates Tyrrell Hatton and Tom McKibbin have followed in his footsteps. European stalwarts like Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia have also made their exits, as have international players such as Louis Oosthuizen and Lucas Herbert.

"As much as I liked the project and the idea of, let's say, LIV 1.0, I wasn't thrilled with the changes they were doing to 2.0, and I just wasn't willing to follow that path," Rahm explained. "It wasn't anything special, anything that stood out. I just, yeah, I didn't like what they were going with 2.0.

"Too many unknowns at the time, and there are still quite a few. It seemed like it was going away from team golf and some of the things that made LIV, LIV. It just became more of a regular tour. So yeah, it wasn't really ever much of a consideration, to be honest."

Should Rahm play only on the DP World Tour in 2027, the PGA Tour will be waiting for him in 2028 after he serves the one-year suspension. Thanks to his win at the 2023 Masters, Rahm is eligible to play in the PGA Tour's Championship Series during the 2028 season, the first year in which the league will roll out its new competitive two-tier structure.