The 2026 PGA Tour season gets underway this week in Hawaii at the Sony Open, a week after the traditional starting event, The Sentry, was canceled due to course concerns. As such, it's been quite some time since golf fans watched the best of the PGA Tour in action.

While many of the biggest stars will wait until the Tour returns to the mainland for the West Coast swing to make their debuts, this year's Sony Open boasts a strong field to open the season that includes four players ranked in the top 10 in the world.

Russell Henley, Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Robert MacIntyre, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Chris Gotterup are among the top players teeing it up at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. There are plenty of storylines to watch with that group and the rest of the field, as breakout players like Griffin and Spaun try to get off to a strong start after career years, while star names like Morikawa and Spieth try to find their form again after some lean years recently.

We'll find out who can get their 2026 PGA Tour campaign off on the right foot, capturing the first title of the season and taking home the $1.6 million in prize money that comes with it. While the Sony Open field gets accustomed to island time, those of us still here on the mainland will be enjoying some primetime golf viewing to begin the year.

Here's how you can watch all of the action from the PGA Tour's season opener at Waialae Country Club.

2026 Sony Open TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 12:10 p.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 12-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 7-10 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 7-10 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 12:10 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 7-10 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 7-10 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 12:15 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:15-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 7-10 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 7-10 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 12:15 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:15-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 7-10 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 7-10 p.m. on NBC Sports App