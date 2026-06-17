2026 U.S. Open TV schedule: Complete viewing guide, streaming coverage details, where to watch live

The 2026 golf season has moved into its second stanza with the third major of the year arriving back at Shinnecock Hills. The USGA has loaded up the U.S. Open with a massive 156-man field featuring nearly all of the best golfers in the world competing across 72 holes in Southampton, New York.

While not the most visited U.S. Open site, Shinnecock Hills is seen by many as one of the toughest tests the USGA puts on its calendar. It will be hosting for the sixth time, with Brooks Koepka returning to the course seeking to prove he can continue to dominate it, just as he did during the tournament's last visit in 2018.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the clear favorite, as per usual, though the pressure will be on as the world No. 1 golfer seeks to become the latest to win the career grand slam. Rory McIlroy, who completed the feat in his 11th try in 2025, is aiming to conquer a course that had his number during the last outing eight years ago. McIlroy has won consecutive Masters but not entered the winner's circle at the U.S. Open in 15 years.

Others near the top of the odds board include Jon Rahm, whose play has improved tremendously over the last couple of weeks, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg, Russell Henley and local product Cameron Young.

Attending the U.S. Open can be a lot of fun, but simply watching golf on one of the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. Open all week long.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible during the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the third major of the year.

All times Eastern

2026 U.S. Open TV schedule, where to watch

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 18

Round 1 start time: 6:30 a.m.

TV coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA Network

Late streaming coverage: 5-8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Featured Groups live stream: 7:30 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 2 -- Friday, June 19

Round 2 start time: 6:30 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

TV coverage: 1:30-7:30 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: 7:30 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 20

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 21

Round 4 start time: 9 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app