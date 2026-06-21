2026 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule for Round 4 on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills

All of the drama for the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open will come in the final pairing on Sunday, as Wyndham Clark tees off at 2:30 p.m. ET with a six-shot lead alongside Scottie Scheffler, who is in pursuit of the career grand slam. Clark extended his lead by two shots on Saturday with an even-par 70, as Shinnecock Hills Golf Club fought back after a relatively easy -- compared to past history -- first two days.

Despite the stiffening conditions, Clark more than held his own, grinding out proper U.S. Open pars and delivering the shot of the week to set up an eagle on the 16th. Now he'll have to handle the nerves on a golf course that is only getting tougher one more time and do so with a crowd trying to will Scheffler to a historic comeback.

The penultimate group features Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala at 2:19 p.m., as the one-time rising stars look to produce their best major finishes in years -- and potentially play spoiler to the final pairing if things go sideways for Clark. A few groups ahead of them will be a marquee pairing of Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele, both of whom will feel they let a bit of an opportunity slip away on Saturday. Fleetwood knows better than anyone what you can do when freed up to attack at Shinnecock on a Sunday, as he shot a 63 in the final round back in 2018 that he'll use as visualization for what's possible.

Rory McIlroy will tee off more than two hours before the leaders at 12:13 p.m. alongside Akshay Bhatia, as he tries to bounce back from a back-nine implosion that took him out of contention on Sunday, barring something truly spectacular.

Below is the full schedule of tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round at Shinnecock Hills.

2026 U.S. Open tee times, Sunday pairings

All times Eastern

7:45 a.m. -- Dylan Wu, James Nicholas

7:56 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Russell Henley

8:07 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Eric Lee (a)

8:18 a.m. -- Neal Shipley, Hideki Matsuyama

8:29 a.m. -- Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Nico Echavarria

8:40 a.m. -- Caleb Surratt, Ben James

8:51 a.m. -- Jackson Van Paris, Spencer Tibbits

9:02 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Max Greyserman

9:18 a.m. -- Marek Fleming (a), Jacob Bridgeman

9:29 a.m. -- Johnny Keefer, Ludvig Åberg

9:40 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Angel Hidalgo

9:51 a.m. -- Miles Russell (a), Jackson Koivun (a)

10:02 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup

10:13 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Andrew Putnam

10:24 a.m. -- Michael Brennan, Jordan Spieth

10:35 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles

10:51 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann

11:02 a.m. -- Laurie Canter, Justin Thomas

11:13 a.m. -- William Mouw, Niklas Norgaard

11:24 a.m. -- Max McGreevy, Justin Rose

11:35 a.m. -- Ben Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton

11:46 a.m. -- Pierceson Coody, Dustin Johnson

11:57 a.m. -- Ryo Hisatsune, Gary Woodland

12:13 p.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Rory McIlroy

12:24 p.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman

12:35 p.m. -- Zac Blair, Aaron Rai

12:46 p.m. -- John Parry, J.T. Poston

12:57 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Michael Kim

1:08 p.m. -- Ryder Cowan (a), Alex Fitzpatrick

1:19 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley

1:35 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa

1:46 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele

1:57 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

2:08 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Sam Stevens

2:19 p.m. -- Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

2:30 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark