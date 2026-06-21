2026 U.S. Open prize money, purse: Payouts, full breakdown from record $22.5 million pool

There is plenty on the line at the 2026 U.S. Open on Sunday. Becoming a national champion is one of the most prestigious titles in golf, and winning a U.S. Open at a difficult course like Shinnecock Hills Golf Club only adds to that accomplishment. On top of the chance for players to etch their names in history at one of the country's most iconic courses, the winner of the 126th playing of the U.S. Open will take home an increased share of the record $22.5 million purse.

The $4.5 million going to the winner of the U.S. Open is a $200,000 raise from what J.J. Spaun brought home from Oakmont last year. Overall, the USGA increased its pool by $1 million, with the remaining $800,000 divided among everyone else who made the cut. As for who will touch that sum, Wyndham Clark is out in front taking a six-shot lead into Sunday's final round. Follow along with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard updates and live coverage throughout Round 4.

There have been several purse increases in recent years at golf's four major championships. The U.S. Open and Masters remain at the top at $22.5 million after both made $1 million increases in 2026, while the PGA Championship upped its purse from $19 million to $20.5 million this year. The Open Championship paid out $17 million in 2025, and we'll find out in a month's time whether the R&A will increase it in 2026 or stick with the same number they've been at since 2024.

The benefactors of the major championship arms race are the players, who continue to battle it out at one of the game's great cathedrals for their share of the $22.5 million pool. The 67 professionals who made the weekend (here are all of the significant names who are not playing Sunday) will split that purse, with a minimum of $42,863 going to whoever finishes at the bottom of the professional leaderboard. Everyone who finishes inside the top 38 this week will take home a six-figure paycheck, with the top 20 all making more than $250,000.

Clark is in prime position to take home the grand prize on Sunday. The 2023 U.S. Open champion has been the only man to truly figure out this golf course in a meaningful way. He'll have to keep his head to get to the finish line with the likes of Scottie Scheffler not that far behind, but it could be a huge day financially for the Colorado native in addition to a historic one if he finishes the job, going wire-to-wire in the process.

Below is the full payout structure for each leaderboard position this weekend at Shinnecock Hills. Make sure you do not miss a moment of the action by diving into CBS Sports' 2026 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

2026 U.S. Open prize money, purse

Total purse: $22.5 million

1st: $4,500,000

2nd: $2,430,000

3rd: $1,532,530

4th: $1,074,363

5th: $894,841

6th: $793,443

7th: $715,320

8th: $640,654

9th: $579,815

10th: $532,572

11th: $486,021

12th: $449,379

13th: $418,729

14th: $386,466

15th: $358,812

16th: $335,767

17th: $317,331

18th: $298,895

19th: $280,459

20th: $262,022

21st: $246,121

22nd: $230,220

23rd: $214,780

24th: $200,492

25th: $188,048

26th: $177,447

27th: $169,381

28th: $162,237

29th: $155,324

30th: $148,410

31st: $141,497

32nd: $134,583

33rd: $127,669

34th: $121,447

35th: $116,377

36th: $111,307

37th: $106,468

38th: $101,859

39th: $97,250

40th: $92,641

41st: $88,032

42nd: $83,423

43rd: $78,814

44th: $74,205

45th: $69,596

46th: $65,448

47th: $61,300

48th: $57,382

49th: $55,077

50th: $52,773

51st: $51,390

52nd: $50,238

53rd: $49,316

54th: $48,855

55th: $48,394

56th: $47,933

57th: $47,472

58th: $47,012

59th: $46,551

60th: $46,090

61st: $45,629

62nd: $45,168

63rd: $44,707

64th: $44,26

65th: $43,785

66th: $43,324

67th: $42,863