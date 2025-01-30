Rory McIlroy's 2025 PGA Tour season began with a bang Thursday at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Playing his first round of the PGA Tour's second signature event on Spyglass Hill, the four-time major champion took the lid off the place when his tee shot on the par-3 15th found the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one.

Wielding a wedge on the downhill par-3 15th, McIlroy flew his ball the perfect distance (119 yards) and watched as his tee shot hit the pin and ride the flagstick down into the bottom of the cup. With the ace, McIlroy improved to 3 under for the tournament in his opening six holes and jumped into a share of the early lead.

The hole-in-one represents only the second ace of McIlroy's PGA Tour career. The first also came during a first round as the Northern Irishman connected dropped his initial shot in the cup at the 2023 Travelers Championship making a hole-in-one from 214 yards out on the par-3 8th.

The jolt felt deserved with how well McIlroy was hitting the golf ball in his first round. Making a birdie on the par-3 12th, the 35-year-old was unable to take advantage of other scoring chances on the first two par 5s where he found the putting surface in two but had to settle for a pair of pars.