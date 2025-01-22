Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines, making a late exit from the tournament field only a few hours prior to his scheduled first-round tee time. No reason was given for Zalatoris' withdrawal, and he has been replaced in the tournament field by Ryan Moore.

Zalatoris, who had been coming off a tie for 12th place in last week's American Express, had been scheduled to play the North Course alongside Maverick McNealy and Justin Rose starting at 12:34 p.m. ET. The Farmers Open would have marked his third start in the past four weeks.

The 28-year-old from San Francisco has been working his way back from a microdiscectomy in 2023, and he had recently bulked up by adding 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason. Zalatoris broke through in 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, but he suffered a back injury afterwards and been forced address both the injury and his thin frame.

Zalatoris joins other notables, including Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, in withdrawing from the Farmers Open. The withdrawals have come ahead of the expected announcement that Torrey Pines will also be hosting the Genesis Invitational, which will be relocated from Riviera due to the Los Angeles fires.