Tigers vs. Rays prediction, odds: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, June 1 by proven model

On May 1, the Detroit Tigers were favorites in American League Central Division futures. Now it's June 1, and the Tigers (22-38) are mired in last place in the division, 11.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Tampa Bay Rays (36-20), meanwhile, are exceeding expectations once again, owning the top record in the AL. The teams begin a series on Monday in Florida. Ty Madden (0-0, 2.38 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers, while the Rays hand the ball to Griffin Jax (1-3, 3.60)

First pitch from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fla., on Monday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Tampa is a -162 favorite on the money line (risk $162 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Rays odds, while the over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Rays vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the Tigers vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. Rays money line Rays -162, Tigers +134 Tigers vs. Rays over/under 8 runs Tigers vs. Rays run line Rays -1.5 (+132) Tigers vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Tigers vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tigers vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Tigers vs. Rays, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Under has hit in four of the last fvive Tigers games as their offense has hit a lull, just 10 runs in that span. But the Over has hit in four of six Rays games. Tampa ranks sixth in scoring at home, averaging 5.0 runs per game.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Tigers' Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Kevin McGonigle. The Rays , meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.6 total bases or more from Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero and Yandy DIaz. The model projects 9.6 combined runs as the Over hits in 59% of simulations. Get the Tigers vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Tigers vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Rays vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.