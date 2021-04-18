By the eighth inning on Friday, some fans were so annoyed with the New York Yankees losing another game to the Tampa Bay Rays, they voiced their displeasure by throwing balls onto the field. Plus, some others were urging other fans to throw back foul balls hit by the Yankees.

The Rays hope to frustrate the Yankees yet again Saturday afternoon when they go for the series win at Yankee Stadium with right-hander Tyler Glasnow coming off the most dominating outing of his career.

The Rays are 13-3 in the past 16 regular-season meetings, and including their five-game win in the American League Division Series, they are 16-5 in the past 21 meetings since the Yankees swept a doubleheader on July 18, 2019.

On Friday, the Rays snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-2 victory by taking a lead three batters in when Brandon Lowe hit a two-run double. Lowe's double occurred before Tampa Bay capitalized on errors by third baseman Gio Urshela and second baseman Rougned Odor in a four-run fifth.

"It's been a frustrating couple of days at home, so to come in here against a good team with their fans that were animated, I thought we handled things really, really well," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "So [I'm] very encouraged with that."

Urshela had a grounder by Willy Adames go off his glove. Adames then scored when Odor made a throwing error on a potential double-play bouncer by Randy Arozarena.

"It's got to be better," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said shortly after addressing the team in a postgame meeting. "We're certainly better and we expect to play better."

New York's sloppiness sent the Yankees to a third straight loss and a sixth loss in eight games since a 7-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on April 6. During the eight-game stretch, the Yankees have been outscored 43-28 and their hitters have struck out 71 times.

"We're definitely underperforming," Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton said.

The Rays are in position to win their fifth straight series over the Yankees after getting six sharp innings of one-hit ball from Michael Wacha Friday night.

Glasnow, whose 0.46 ERA is third-best in the American League, is coming off a spectacular outing Monday against the Texas Rangers. In his last start, he struck out a career-high 14 hitters in a career-best 7 2/3 innings in a 1-0 win.

Glasnow's strikeouts were one shy of the team record shared by James Shields (2012) and Chris Archer (2015). He retired the first 11 hitters in a dominant 102-pitch outing that saw him throw 73 strikes.

"If he continues to do what he's been doing, he's going to be if not the best then top two in the AL," Adames said.

Glasnow is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees, including 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA at Yankee Stadium. In his last regular-season outing against the Yankees, he carried a no-hitter for 5 1/3 innings and pitched six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts on Aug. 31.

Jordan Montgomery will start for the Yankees and is facing the Rays for the second straight start. He opposed them in Sunday's series finale in St. Petersburg, Fla., when he allowed four runs on five hits in five-plus innings, marking the second straight time he pitched into the sixth.

The left-hander is making his 50th career appearance and is 1-2 with a 5.54 ERA in seven career starts against the Rays.

