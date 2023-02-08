The New York Yankees appeared to have a soft schedule coming out of the All-Star break, but they haven't taken advantage so far.

They are now tied for last place in the American League East heading into a three-game series beginning Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

The Yankees lost 8-7 in 11 innings on Sunday in a rubber game against the Colorado Rockies, who own the worst record in the National League.

New York had a 3-1 lead heading to the bottom of the eighth and a 7-5 lead heading to the bottom of the 11th, marking the first time in team history they blew two leads of at least two runs following the seventh inning.

"We're obviously (mad) in the moment that we lost a series (to Colorado), but it's a series we lost and we've got to move on from it and go try and play well in California," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees continue to be without reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge because of a toe injury. He took batting practice in Colorado and did some running, but there is no timeline for his return.

In the meantime, the Yankees are hoping to use this month to regain some momentum.

After playing the Angels, who have lost seven of their past eight, the Yankees return home for a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, the last-place team in the AL Central, followed by two games against the New York Mets, who are next to last in the NL East.

The Angels also will be eager to turn the page after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth inning on Sunday and losing 9-8 to the visiting Houston Astros in the rubber game of their three-game series.

The defeat killed the momentum gained from a wild, come-from-behind win on Saturday night, when the Angels trailed 9-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh and 12-9 heading to the bottom of the ninth before winning 13-12 in 10 innings.

The Angels have been relying on the long ball more than ever, hitting at least one in 15 straight games.

The Yankees plan to send right-hander Luis Severino to the mound in the series opener.

Severino (1-4, 7.38 ERA) was knocked out after 2 2/3 innings in his most recent outing on July 6, surrendering seven runs and 10 hits in a 14-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA in four career starts against the Angels.

Boone hopes to get some length out of Severino and avoid going to his bullpen, which has an 8.28 ERA over the past eight games.

The Angels plan to counter with right-hander Griffin Canning.

Canning (6-4, 4.62 ERA) is coming off his shortest outing of the season, when he lasted just 2 2/3 innings in an 11-4 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 7. He allowed four runs and five hits with no strikeouts and one walk on 56 pitches.

"My stuff just wasn't very sharp," Canning said. "Left some pitches up, and with good hitters, that's what they're going to do."

He has made one start against the Yankees in his career, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision on April 19.

--Field Level Media