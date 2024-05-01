away team background logo
123456789RHE
NYY20-12
000020000240
BAL19-11
000000000030
  • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, MD
  • W: L. Gil (2-1)L: C. Burnes (3-1)S: C. Holmes (10)
  • HR: NYY - O. Cabrera (3)
NYYYankees
BALOrioles
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Volpe SS40000031.262.348.385.733-1.5
J. Soto RF30100111.325.439.5751.0144.5
A. Judge LF40000012.200.331.400.731-0.5
G. Stanton DH40000011.223.286.447.732-0.5
A. Rizzo 1B30000010.252.313.407.720-0.5
G. Torres 2B30000000.215.289.248.5370.0
T. Grisham CF30000010.080.233.200.433-0.5
J. Trevino C31100000.283.339.396.7352.0
O. Cabrera 3B31221000.262.300.417.71710.0
HITTERSAB
A. Volpe SS4
J. Soto RF3
A. Judge LF4
G. Stanton DH4
A. Rizzo 1B3
G. Torres 2B3
T. Grisham CF3
J. Trevino C3
O. Cabrera 3B3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    G. Henderson SS40000013.281.346.603.949-0.5
    A. Rutschman C40000022.311.351.434.786-1.0
    R. O'Hearn DH30100100.300.380.543.9232.0
    R. Mountcastle 1B40000022.282.339.466.805-1.0
    C. Cowser LF40000022.288.356.600.956-1.0
    J. Westburg 2B-3B40100022.301.351.515.8660.0
    C. Mullins CF20000101.214.275.418.6941.0
    H. Kjerstad RF20100001.143.250.143.3932.0
    R. Urias 3B20000011.167.184.250.434-0.5
    a- A. Santander PH10000002.211.287.422.7090.0
    J. Mateo 2B00000000.256.326.410.7360.0
    HITTERSAB
    G. Henderson SS4
    A. Rutschman C4
    R. O'Hearn DH3
    R. Mountcastle 1B4
    C. Cowser LF4
    J. Westburg 2B-3B4
    C. Mullins CF2
    H. Kjerstad RF2
    R. Urias 3B2
    a- A. Santander PH1
    J. Mateo 2B0
    • a-fouled out for Urias in the 8th
    BATTING
    • HR - O. Cabrera (4)
    • RBI - O. Cabrera 2 (18)
    • 2-Out RBI - O. Cabrera 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Soto, G. Stanton
    BATTING
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rutschman
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - J. Soto 2 (4), O. Cabrera (2)
    • CS - J. Soto (2)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    L. Gil (W, 2-1)6.12001503.191.1628.5
    C. Ferguson (H, 5)0.20000204.261.263.0
    I. Hamilton (H, 5)0.10001002.871.15-1.0
    C. Holmes (S, 10)1.21000300.000.9312.5
    PITCHERSIP
    L. Gil (W, 2-1)6.1
    C. Ferguson (H, 5)0.2
    I. Hamilton (H, 5)0.1
    C. Holmes (S, 10)1.2
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    C. Burnes (L, 3-1)6.04221612.610.9212.0
    M. Baumann2.00000104.261.586.5
    Y. Ramirez1.00000108.741.593.5
    PITCHERSIP
    C. Burnes (L, 3-1)6.0
    M. Baumann2.0
    Y. Ramirez1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - L. Gil 95-58, C. Ferguson 7-6, I. Hamilton 10-4, C. Holmes 23-20
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Gil 4-4, C. Holmes 3-0
    • Batters Faced - L. Gil 22, C. Ferguson 2, I. Hamilton 3, C. Holmes 6
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - C. Burnes 95-61, M. Baumann 24-17, Y. Ramirez 10-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Burnes 11-1, M. Baumann 3-0, Y. Ramirez 1-0
    • Batters Faced - C. Burnes 22, M. Baumann 6, Y. Ramirez 3
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
    123456789RHE
    NYY20-12
    		000020000240
    BAL19-11
    		000000000030
    • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, MD
      • 5TH INNING
        		Cabrera homered to right, Trevino scored20
      • 1ST INNING
        • C. Burnes Pitching:
        • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
        • J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Soto reached on an infield single to second
        • A. Judge: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
        • G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Soto stole second, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • L. Gil Pitching:
        • G. Henderson: Strike looking, Ball, Henderson grounded out to first
        • A. Rutschman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Rutschman lined out to center
        • R. O'Hearn: Strike swinging, Strike looking, O'Hearn grounded out to second
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • C. Burnes Pitching:
        • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
        • G. Torres: Strike looking, Foul, Torres grounded out to first
        • T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Grisham struck out looking
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • L. Gil Pitching:
        • R. Mountcastle: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Mountcastle fouled out to first
        • C. Cowser: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cowser grounded out to first
        • J. Westburg: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Westburg struck out on foul tip
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • C. Burnes Pitching:
        • J. Trevino: Ball, Ball, Trevino grounded out to shortstop
        • O. Cabrera: Strike looking, Strike looking, Cabrera singled to right center
        • A. Volpe: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Volpe flied out to center
        • J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Cabrera stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Soto grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • L. Gil Pitching:
        • C. Mullins: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Mullins fouled out to third
        • H. Kjerstad: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kjerstad singled to right
        • R. Urias: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Urias struck out swinging
        • G. Henderson: Ball, Henderson grounded out to first
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • C. Burnes Pitching:
        • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Judge grounded out to third
        • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Stanton fouled out to first
        • A. Rizzo: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rizzo grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • L. Gil Pitching:
        • A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Rutschman struck out swinging
        • R. O'Hearn: Ball, Ball, O'Hearn popped out to third
        • R. Mountcastle: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Mountcastle struck out swinging
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • C. Burnes Pitching:
        • G. Torres: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Torres grounded out to third
        • T. Grisham: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Grisham grounded out to second
        • J. Trevino: Trevino reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • O. Cabrera: Cabrera homered to right, Trevino scored
        • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • L. Gil Pitching:
        • C. Cowser: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cowser struck out swinging
        • J. Westburg: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Westburg singled to center
        • C. Mullins: Ball, Strike looking, Mullins flied out to left
        • H. Kjerstad: Ball, Kjerstad fouled out to third
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • C. Burnes Pitching:
        • J. Soto: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Soto walked
        • A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Soto stole second, Judge grounded out to shortstop
        • G. Stanton: Ball, Soto caught stealing third, catcher to third, Ball, Stanton lined out to right
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • L. Gil Pitching:
        • R. Urias: Urias flied out to left
        • G. Henderson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Henderson lined out to left
        • A. Rutschman: Ball, Rutschman flied out to left
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Michael Baumann relieved Corbin Burnes
        • A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Rizzo popped out to shortstop
        • G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Torres grounded out to shortstop
        • T. Grisham: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Grisham fouled out to first
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • L. Gil Pitching:
        • R. O'Hearn: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Hearn walked
        • R. Mountcastle: Strike looking, Mountcastle flied out to deep right
        • Caleb Ferguson relieved Luis Gil
        • C. Cowser: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cowser struck out swinging
        • J. Westburg: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Westburg struck out swinging
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • M. Baumann Pitching:
        • J. Trevino: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Trevino grounded out to second
        • O. Cabrera: Strike looking, Strike looking, Cabrera grounded out to second
        • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Ian Hamilton relieved Caleb Ferguson
        • C. Mullins: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Mullins walked
        • H. Kjerstad: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kjerstad hit by pitch, Mullins to second
        • Anthony Santander hit for Ramon Urias
        • A. Santander: Santander fouled out to catcher
        • Clay Holmes relieved Ian Hamilton
        • G. Henderson: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Henderson struck out on foul tip
        • A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rutschman struck out swinging
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 9TH INNING
        • Jordan Westburg at third base
        • Jorge Mateo at second base
        • Yohan Ramirez relieved Michael Baumann
        • J. Soto: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul tip, Soto struck out on foul tip
        • A. Judge: Strike looking, Foul, Judge lined out to center
        • G. Stanton: Ball, Stanton grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • C. Holmes Pitching:
        • R. O'Hearn: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, O'Hearn reached on an infield single to second
        • R. Mountcastle: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Mountcastle struck out on foul tip
        • C. Cowser: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Cowser reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, O'Hearn out at second
        • J. Westburg: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Westburg grounded out to third
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
