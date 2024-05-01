Box Score
- W: L. Gil (2-1)L: C. Burnes (3-1)S: C. Holmes (10)
- HR: NYY - O. Cabrera (3)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Volpe SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.262
|.348
|.385
|.733
|-1.5
|J. Soto RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.325
|.439
|.575
|1.014
|4.5
|A. Judge LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.331
|.400
|.731
|-0.5
|G. Stanton DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|.286
|.447
|.732
|-0.5
|A. Rizzo 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|.313
|.407
|.720
|-0.5
|G. Torres 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|.289
|.248
|.537
|0.0
|T. Grisham CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.080
|.233
|.200
|.433
|-0.5
|J. Trevino C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|.339
|.396
|.735
|2.0
|O. Cabrera 3B
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|.300
|.417
|.717
|10.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Henderson SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|.346
|.603
|.949
|-0.5
|A. Rutschman C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.311
|.351
|.434
|.786
|-1.0
|R. O'Hearn DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|.380
|.543
|.923
|2.0
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.282
|.339
|.466
|.805
|-1.0
|C. Cowser LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.288
|.356
|.600
|.956
|-1.0
|J. Westburg 2B-3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.301
|.351
|.515
|.866
|0.0
|C. Mullins CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|.275
|.418
|.694
|1.0
|H. Kjerstad RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.250
|.143
|.393
|2.0
|R. Urias 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|.184
|.250
|.434
|-0.5
|a- A. Santander PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|.287
|.422
|.709
|0.0
|J. Mateo 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|.326
|.410
|.736
|0.0
- a-fouled out for Urias in the 8th
- HR - O. Cabrera (4)
- RBI - O. Cabrera 2 (18)
- 2-Out RBI - O. Cabrera 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Soto, G. Stanton
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rutschman
- SB - J. Soto 2 (4), O. Cabrera (2)
- CS - J. Soto (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. Gil (W, 2-1)
|6.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|3.19
|1.16
|28.5
|C. Ferguson (H, 5)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.26
|1.26
|3.0
|I. Hamilton (H, 5)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.87
|1.15
|-1.0
|C. Holmes (S, 10)
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.93
|12.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Burnes (L, 3-1)
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|1
|2.61
|0.92
|12.0
|M. Baumann
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.26
|1.58
|6.5
|Y. Ramirez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8.74
|1.59
|3.5
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Gil 95-58, C. Ferguson 7-6, I. Hamilton 10-4, C. Holmes 23-20
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Gil 4-4, C. Holmes 3-0
- Batters Faced - L. Gil 22, C. Ferguson 2, I. Hamilton 3, C. Holmes 6
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Burnes 95-61, M. Baumann 24-17, Y. Ramirez 10-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Burnes 11-1, M. Baumann 3-0, Y. Ramirez 1-0
- Batters Faced - C. Burnes 22, M. Baumann 6, Y. Ramirez 3
5TH INNING Cabrera homered to right, Trevino scored 2 0
- C. Burnes Pitching:
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
- J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Soto reached on an infield single to second
- A. Judge: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
- G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Soto stole second, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Burnes Pitching:
- A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Foul, Torres grounded out to first
- T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Grisham struck out looking
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Burnes Pitching:
- J. Trevino: Ball, Ball, Trevino grounded out to shortstop
- O. Cabrera: Strike looking, Strike looking, Cabrera singled to right center
- A. Volpe: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Volpe flied out to center
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Cabrera stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Soto grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- L. Gil Pitching:
- C. Mullins: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Mullins fouled out to third
- H. Kjerstad: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kjerstad singled to right
- R. Urias: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Urias struck out swinging
- G. Henderson: Ball, Henderson grounded out to first
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Burnes Pitching:
- G. Torres: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Torres grounded out to third
- T. Grisham: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Grisham grounded out to second
- J. Trevino: Trevino reached on an infield single to shortstop
- O. Cabrera: Cabrera homered to right, Trevino scored
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Gil Pitching:
- C. Cowser: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cowser struck out swinging
- J. Westburg: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Westburg singled to center
- C. Mullins: Ball, Strike looking, Mullins flied out to left
- H. Kjerstad: Ball, Kjerstad fouled out to third
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Burnes Pitching:
- J. Soto: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Soto walked
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Soto stole second, Judge grounded out to shortstop
- G. Stanton: Ball, Soto caught stealing third, catcher to third, Ball, Stanton lined out to right
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Michael Baumann relieved Corbin Burnes
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Rizzo popped out to shortstop
- G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Torres grounded out to shortstop
- T. Grisham: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Grisham fouled out to first
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Gil Pitching:
- R. O'Hearn: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Hearn walked
- R. Mountcastle: Strike looking, Mountcastle flied out to deep right
- Caleb Ferguson relieved Luis Gil
- C. Cowser: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cowser struck out swinging
- J. Westburg: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Westburg struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Baumann Pitching:
- J. Trevino: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Trevino grounded out to second
- O. Cabrera: Strike looking, Strike looking, Cabrera grounded out to second
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ian Hamilton relieved Caleb Ferguson
- C. Mullins: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Mullins walked
- H. Kjerstad: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kjerstad hit by pitch, Mullins to second
- Anthony Santander hit for Ramon Urias
- A. Santander: Santander fouled out to catcher
- Clay Holmes relieved Ian Hamilton
- G. Henderson: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Henderson struck out on foul tip
- A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rutschman struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jordan Westburg at third base
- Jorge Mateo at second base
- Yohan Ramirez relieved Michael Baumann
- J. Soto: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul tip, Soto struck out on foul tip
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Foul, Judge lined out to center
- G. Stanton: Ball, Stanton grounded out to third
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Holmes Pitching:
- R. O'Hearn: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, O'Hearn reached on an infield single to second
- R. Mountcastle: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Mountcastle struck out on foul tip
- C. Cowser: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Cowser reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, O'Hearn out at second
- J. Westburg: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Westburg grounded out to third
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)