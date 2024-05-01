C. Holmes Pitching:

R. O'Hearn: Ball , Strike looking , Strike looking , Foul , Ball , O'Hearn reached on an infield single to second

R. Mountcastle: Strike looking , Strike swinging , Foul , Foul tip , Mountcastle struck out on foul tip

C. Cowser: Strike looking , Strike (foul tip) , Cowser reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, O'Hearn out at second

J. Westburg: Strike looking , Strike swinging , Westburg grounded out to third