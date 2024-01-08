The Philadelphia Phillies will look to pick up where they left off when they begin the second half of the season on Friday with the opener of a three-game series against the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies won a franchise-best 62 games before the All-Star break and hold a sizable 8 1/2-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Philadelphia's representation checked every box in its last game, albeit an exhibition one.

Bryce Harper, who leads the team in homers (21) and batting average (.301), ripped a double in the first inning of the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Trea Turner had a single during the NL's three-run third inning and Alec Bohm (team-leading 107 hits, 70 RBIs) added a single in the fourth.

"I thought it was pretty cool, all of us having a little bit of success in the game," Turner said. "Especially for (Bohm), it's his first All-Star Game. I think Bryce, for sure, has had plenty of hits in All-Star games, and I've had one or two."

Philadelphia also received quality performances from its three pitchers who participated in the All-Star Game. Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Jeff Hoffman combined to retire all five batters they faced.

"I think just the amount of people we had selected, it just kind of shows the group success we've had," Bohm said. "Because it's not just a guy or two that's carrying the load. Each and every night, it's someone different chipping in and making a big play or driving in three or four runs or something like that.

"It's just such a deep team and it's a super-talented group. It's been fun to be a part of."

Philadelphia, which sent three-fifths of its starting rotation to the All-Star Game, will turn to right-hander Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.38 ERA) to take the mound on Friday.

Nola, 31, has won both of his starts this month, allowing four runs on nine hits with 17 strikeouts in 12 innings.

He owns a 4-3 record with a 3.98 ERA in nine career starts against Pittsburgh. He did not take the mound when the teams split their four-game series in Philadelphia from April 11-14.

While the Phillies cruised through the unofficial first half of the season, the Pirates enjoyed some positives of their own.

Pittsburgh won its final four games heading into the break to even its record after 96 games. The club sits 6 1/2 games behind the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers and 1 1/2 games out of the final wild-card spot.

The Pirates, led by rookie sensation Paul Skenes, boast a stellar rotation but need a bit more pop from their bats.

Pittsburgh is tied for 26th in the majors in batting average (.231) and 27th in OPS (.669).

Rowdy Tellez has bounced back from a porous start to bat .324 since June 1. Bryan Reynolds leads the team in hits (110), homers (18), RBIs (61) and batting average (.281).

The Pirates are set to send left-hander Martin Perez (1-5, 5.15) to the mound Friday. In nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Phillies, Perez is 4-1 with a 2.96 ERA.

Skenes is expected to take the mound later in the series. Skenes did not allow a hit in his one inning pitched during Tuesday's All-Star Game. The 22-year-old right-hander is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA in his first 11 starts this season.

Skenes said he hopes for more of the same in the second half of the season.

"Hopefully, going to win a lot of games," he said.

"Go out there and keep executing the kind of way I have been and keep learning the league. Just learn every single outing and keep putting us in positions to win."

