The Seattle Mariners' pitching staff appears ready for prime time.

Coming off consecutive shutouts of the New York Mets, the Mariners will play host to a Sunday night game on ESPN for the first time since 2004 as they try for a sweep of the three-game interleague series.

Mariners ace Luis Castillo (9-11, 3.48 ERA) will attempt to help his team blank New York for a third straight night when he goes against a fellow right-hander in the Mets' Luis Severino (7-5, 4.06).

"We got good hitters. The past few nights, today and yesterday, they've been on their games," said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, whose team dropped a half-game behind Atlanta in the chase for the National League's third and final wild-card playoff berth. "We haven't shown much but ... we have to be ready (Sunday) for another good arm."

Seattle's Bryce Miller pitched six innings in a 6-0 victory on Friday. All-Star Logan Gilbert went seven innings, allowing just three hits, in a 4-0 decision on Saturday.

"I sit up here and say the same thing every night, don't I?" Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It does not get old when you get to watch that (pitching) every night. We're spoiled. Our starting pitching has been outstanding all year long."

The Mariners also could receive a boost to their lineup.

Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez is expected to be activated from the injured list and serve as the team's designated hitter, ESPN reported.

Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day injured list July 23 due to a right high ankle sprain.

The two-time All-Star and 2022 American League Rookie of the Year was injured on July 21 after he crashed into the wall while attempting to make a catch during the Mariners' 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros.

The Mariners, who are tied with Houston atop the AL West, lead the major leagues with 72 quality starts and 13 shutouts.

Seattle scored three times in the first inning off Sean Manaea on Saturday, with Victor Robles, Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner hitting doubles and Mitch Haniger adding a two-out, RBI single.

"Saturday night, fans are going crazy out there, and I'm down in the tunnel getting ready for the (second) inning, and it sounds like a playoff game out there," Gilbert said. "Putting up those three runs in the first, that's huge. Then it's just my job to go out there and try to hold it."

The Mariners' offense has gotten a boost from the in-season acquisitions of Robles, Arozarena and Turner. Robles was picked up off waivers from Washington in early June, and Arozarena and Turner came in deals with Tampa Bay and Toronto, respectively, at the trade deadline last month.

But with the Mariners, it comes down to pitching.

"With any staff, the goal is to get on the board early, give our guy some breathing room, let him go out and attack," Turner said. "But especially with this staff and how talented they are, and the way they throw the ball and get after it, getting those runs early and allowing them to be aggressive with their stuff, attacking the zone, not have to be too careful, is huge, and I think it's a great recipe for us."

Severino, who is 2-1 with a 3.44 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners, has lost his past two decisions. On Tuesday at Colorado, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits over five innings of a 6-3 defeat.

Castillo suffered a 4-2 loss Tuesday to visiting Detroit despite posting his sixth consecutive quality start by allowing three runs in six innings. Castillo is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

