After snapping a nine-game losing streak in last year's event, the National League will look to build a streak of its own on Tuesday at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Pittsburgh rookie sensation right-hander Paul Skenes (6-0, 1.90 ERA) will take the mound for the NL, while the American League has yet to announce its starter as of Monday morning. Skenes is the fifth rookie pitcher named as an All-Star starter and first since Hideo Nomo in 1995. The National League rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the eighth inning to earn a 3-2 victory in last year's game.

The MLB All-Star Game 2024 is the 94th edition, and it will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The AL is listed as the slight -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest 2024 MLB All-Star Game odds, with the NL at +100. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any 2024 MLB All-Star Game picks, see what SportsLine's Zack Cimini has to say.

Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who appears regularly on CBS HQ and SportsLine's Early Edge show. Entering the 2024 MLB season, Cimini was 690-604 all-time on, returning $3,327 to $100 bettors. He's continued that success this season, entering the All-Star break on a 59-31 roll on MLB side picks, returning $2,647. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

AL vs. NL money line: American League -120, National League +100

AL vs. NL run line: American League -1.5 (+175)

AL vs. NL over/under: 7.5 runs

AL: Have won nine of past 10 All-Star games

NL: Have averaged four runs per game in the 93 previous All-Star games

Why you should back the American League

While both lineups are loaded, as expected, the American League may be more complete. Of the top seven qualifying hitters in MLB, five are from the AL, led by Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan. In 68 games, he is hitting an eye-popping .354 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 27 RBI with 55 runs scored. He has hits in eight of the past 10 games, including three multi-hit efforts. In a 9-8 win at Detroit on July 9, he was 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored.

Center fielder Aaron Judge continues to be elite. He is seventh in MLB and fourth in the American League in hitting with a .306 average and an MLB-high 34 home runs. In 96 games, he has 24 doubles, one triple, 73 runs scored and a league-high 85 RBI. In Saturday's 6-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, he was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, one RBI and two runs scored. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the National League

Skenes has been phenomenal so far after making just 11 starts. He is coming off his best performance yet, pitching seven no-hit innings against a potent Milwaukee Brewers lineup on Thursday. In that game, he walked just one batter, while striking out seven. He had a similar performance against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 17. In that outing, he went six no-hit innings with one walk and 11 strikeouts. In just 66.1 innings of work, Skenes has 13 walks with 89 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP.

Offensively, not too many players are at the level of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Forced to just play as a designated hitter this season as he is still recovering from arm surgery, he is fourth in MLB with a .316 batting average with 23 doubles, four triples, 29 homers, 69 RBI and 75 runs scored. In Saturday's 11-9 extra-inning loss at Detroit, Ohtani was 2-for-4 with a triple, homer, two RBI and three runs scored. See who to back at SportsLine.

