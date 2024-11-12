Major League Baseball's 2024 awards season is underway and, Monday night, MLB and the Baseball Writers Association of America revealed the top three finalists for each of the four major awards. Those are Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and Most Valuable Player. The winners will be announced next week.

Here is the 2024 awards announcement schedule (winners will be revealed during a live MLB Network broadcast each day):

Nov. 18: Rookies of the Year

Rookies of the Year Nov. 19: Managers of the Year

Managers of the Year Nov. 20: Cy Youngs

Cy Youngs Nov. 21: MVPs

These are regular-season awards only. BBWAA members cast their votes after the regular season and before the postseason, so nothing that happened in October is reflected in the awards. There are 30 voters per award (two per MLB city in that league).

Monday's announcement revealed the top three finalists for each award, though it's really more like the top three vote-getters. There is no second phase of the voting for just the three finalists. The three finalists finished 1-2-3 in the voting in whatever order. Here now are MLB's 2024 awards finalists (listed alphabetically).

Rookie of the Year

American League

Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles

Luis Gil, New York Yankees

Austin Wells, New York Yankees

National League

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Manager of the Year

American League

A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers

Matt Quatraro, Kansas City Royals

Stephen Vogt, Cleveland Guardians

National League

Carlos Mendoza, New York Mets

Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers

Mike Shildt, San Diego Padres

Cy Young

American League

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

National League

Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Most Valuable Player

American League

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Juan Soto, New York Yankees

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

National League

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2024 Gold Glove winners were announced earlier this month. Silver Slugger winners will be announced Tuesday. Those are voted on by MLB managers and coaches, not the BBWAA.