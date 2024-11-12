Major League Baseball's 2024 awards season is underway and, Monday night, MLB and the Baseball Writers Association of America revealed the top three finalists for each of the four major awards. Those are Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and Most Valuable Player. The winners will be announced next week.
Here is the 2024 awards announcement schedule (winners will be revealed during a live MLB Network broadcast each day):
- Nov. 18: Rookies of the Year
- Nov. 19: Managers of the Year
- Nov. 20: Cy Youngs
- Nov. 21: MVPs
These are regular-season awards only. BBWAA members cast their votes after the regular season and before the postseason, so nothing that happened in October is reflected in the awards. There are 30 voters per award (two per MLB city in that league).
Monday's announcement revealed the top three finalists for each award, though it's really more like the top three vote-getters. There is no second phase of the voting for just the three finalists. The three finalists finished 1-2-3 in the voting in whatever order. Here now are MLB's 2024 awards finalists (listed alphabetically).
Rookie of the Year
American League
Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles
Luis Gil, New York Yankees
Austin Wells, New York Yankees
National League
Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres
Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Manager of the Year
American League
A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers
Matt Quatraro, Kansas City Royals
Stephen Vogt, Cleveland Guardians
National League
Carlos Mendoza, New York Mets
Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers
Mike Shildt, San Diego Padres
Cy Young
American League
Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals
Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
National League
Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
Most Valuable Player
American League
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Juan Soto, New York Yankees
Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
National League
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
The 2024 Gold Glove winners were announced earlier this month. Silver Slugger winners will be announced Tuesday. Those are voted on by MLB managers and coaches, not the BBWAA.