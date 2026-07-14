2026 MLB All-Star Game: Expert picks for Midsummer Classic MVP

Under some of baseball's brightest lights, who will shine the most?

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night with rosters filled with the sport's best, from Mike Trout and Bobby Witt Jr. to Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto. While the results no longer determine home-field advantage in the World Series, they do provide bragging rights for the rest of the season, and that's enough for these athletes.

Last year, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber won the All-Star Game MVP after carrying the National League to victory in a thrilling tiebreaker swing-off. Who will follow in his footsteps this year?

MVP odds (via DraftKings)

Mike Axisa: None of the last three All-Star Game MVPs were in the starting lineup (Elias Díaz in 2023, Jarren Duran in 2024, Kyle Schwarber in 2025). The guys who come off the bench usually get more at-bats and thus more chances to impact the game, so I'll go with Travis Bazzana, especially since Citizens Bank Park is a good place for left-handed hitters who get the ball in the air. Bazzana does that when he's at his best. He'll come into the game in the fourth or fifth inning, get a big hit at some point, and take home All-Star Game MVP honors.

Kate Feldman: In one of the most impressive rookie classes we've seen in a while, Kevin McGonigle is heads above the rest. As a reserve, he's likely to get more playing time than the starters and there's nothing the 21-year-old infielder can't do. He's already coasting to a Rookie of the Year award. Let's start filling up the trophy shelf early.

Dayn Perry: A solid player for years, the 25-year-old CJ Abrams is now playing like an MVP candidate. I'll say the NL's starting shortstop earns a different kind of MVP honor on Tuesday with an early homer and a couple of sparkling plays in the field. That early NL lead will hold up and help earn Abrams the hardware.

Matt Snyder: Why not? Pete Crow-Armstrong heads into the break hitting .385/.483/.770 with 15 home runs and 12 stolen bases in his last 38 games. There's potential for an extra-base hit and/or havoc on the bases and/or some sensational plays in center field.