For the second straight year, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. Generally speaking, they've been the odds-on World Series favorites for the last, at least, half-decade. It continues into 2026. Given their excellent player development system combined with their salary war chest and amazing players under contract long-term, the Dodgers are, once again, the team most equipped to win the World Series in 2026.

While the roster is sure to see some turnover this winter, including the retirement of Clayton Kershaw, most of the Dodgers core returns for next season, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

They are not, however, a sure thing. They barely scraped by this year, at least by their standards. They won 93 regular-season games and had to play in the Wild Card Series. They had to win Game 6 in Toronto and then an epic Game 7 with a game-tying home run in the ninth.

The Blue Jays last year at this time were +5000, just like the Rangers were in 2023 before they won their own championship.

Major League Baseball is still wide open. And if you disagree, the good news is you can put your money where your mouth is for +370 (that means bet $100 to win $370) on the Dodgers. If it's such a foregone conclusion, just win money, right?

Or will another team be able to break the Dodgers' streak at two? The runner-up Blue Jays open at +2000, while powerhouses like the Yankees and Phillies are perennial contenders.

Here are the World Series odds for 2026, via DraftKings.