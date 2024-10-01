The 2024 MLB postseason is here. But before we get playoff baseball on Tuesday, we're going to get playoff rosters. Teams will be announcing their 26-man rosters for the Wild Card Series on Tuesday, and there are a handful of big names whose status is up in the air due to injuries.

The Tigers, Astros, Royals, Orioles, Mets, Brewers, Braves and Padres all must set their rosters hours at least three-and-a-half hours before first pitch. Here's the full schedule for Tuesday.

If a player suffers an injury during the series and must be replaced, they are ruled ineligible for the remainder of that series plus the entirety of the subsequent series. As such, teams have to be confident when they add players either coming off of or actively dealing with injuries to their postseason rosters.

Here are the most notable roster decisions for the Wild Card Series and where those players stand.

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, Royals

The Kansas City Royals will welcome a familiar face back to their lineup on Tuesday afternoon, when they begin their best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Baltimore Orioles. First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, sidelined since Aug. 29 after fracturing his right thumb, has been announced as part of Kansas City's first-round roster.

Pasquantino, 26, suffered his injury on an awkward play that saw Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz collide with him on an attempted catch at the bag. Prior to that incident, he had hit .262/.315/.446 (111 OPS+) with 19 home runs and 97 runs batted in over the course of 131 games. His contributions had been worth an estimated one Win Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball-Reference.

During Pasquantino's absence, Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro settled on a first-base timeshare that featured Salvador Perez and Yuli Gurriel. With Pasquantino back, it seems more likely than not that Quatraro will shift Perez to DH and phase out Gurriel -- that, in turn, should result in an enhanced Royals offense.

Yordan Alvarez, OF/DH, Astros

Alvarez sprained his right knee on Sept. 22. The Astros told MLB's Brian McTaggart on Monday that they estimated he had a 50-50 shot of being on their roster when they take on the Detroit Tigers. Turns out fans were OK taking the glass-half-full look. Alvarez is indeed on the Astros' roster and he's in the Game 1 lineup against the Tigers, batting second and as Houston's designated hitter.

Justin Verlander, RHP, Astros

Wheras Alvarez and outfielder Chas McCormick made the Astros' Wild Card Series roster, veteran right-hander Justin Verlander did not. Verlander had scuffled late in the year, posting an 8.10 ERA in seven second-half starts. The Astros clearly felt they had superior options -- not only to start during the three-game set, but to pitch in relief. Presumably Verlander will be a candidate to rejoin the roster in some capacity if the Astros advance.

Sale was scratched from his scheduled start as part of Monday's doubleheader against the New York Mets because of back spasms. The Braves had to win that contest in order to qualify for the postseason, suggesting that Sale had to be in rough shape to miss his turn. Atlanta's manager Brian Snitker told reporters afterward that he did not expect Sale to be available to pitch against the San Diego Padres. Snitker did not entirely rule out Sale, however, suggesting that the Braves are holding out some degree of hope.

Kodai Senga, RHP, Mets

Senga has been limited by various injuries to just one appearance this season. He had publicly expressed his desire to return before the regular season ended, though he couched that statement by saying he wouldn't unless he felt 100% given the importance of the games. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said it was "hard to tell" if Senga would be good to go for the postseason. The Mets have a few other names worth monitoring, including fellow right-hander Paul Blackburn and outfielder Jesse Winker. Blackburn hasn't pitched since Aug. 23 and was recently diagnosed with having some spinal fluid leakage in his back; Winker has been dealing with a back condition, too.

Frelick injured his hip on Friday when he collided with the outfield wall in Milwaukee. Subsequent imaging revealed no ligament damage. The Brewers seemed pessimistic about his chances of being ready for this series given he required a crutch to walk around. Still, Frelick told reporters following a workout on Monday that he feels up for it.