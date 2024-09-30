Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale was scratched from his scheduled start in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the New York Mets on account of back spasms. The Braves won that game by a 3-0 margin to clinch a playoff berth. Unfortunately for the Braves, it appears that Sale's unavailability will extend into October.

Manager Brian Snitker told reporters after the game that he does not expect Sale to be an option to pitch during Atlanta's Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.

Sale, 35, is likely to win this year's National League Cy Young Award after securing the league's first pitching triple crown since 2011. (That is, leading in wins, strikeouts, and ERA.) Sale compiled a 2.38 ERA (174 ERA+) and a 5.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 29 starts. His contributions were estimated to be worth 6.2 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

Without Sale, the Braves will have to get creative in how they approach their pitching staff against the Padres. Spencer Schwellenbach, Grant Holmes, and Reynaldo López all pitched as part of Monday's games. Max Fried started on Friday and would be going on short rest, while Charlie Morton threw 75 pitches on Sunday and wouldn't be able to appear during the Wild Card Series on regular rest.

The Braves could dip into their reserves for a spot starter -- be it someone like Bryce Elder or AJ Smith-Shawver. Alternatively, they could take a bullpen approach. As of press time, the Braves had not announced their plan.

Atlanta's Game 1 contest against the Padres is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. All games will be played at Petco Park in San Diego.