Throughout the season the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s future. This week we're going to tackle the trade deadline in general.

Who will be the biggest name traded at the deadline?

Matt Snyder: I'm gonna go with Luis Robert and/or Garrett Crochet, whoever we all consider the bigger name. The White Sox are the most sure thing to trade right now, as it's possible the Tigers hold onto Tarik Skubal and I'm waning on the Blue Jays maybe dealing Bo Bichette and/or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by the day, simply because we haven't heard anything about either being traded in actual reporting. It's just all speculation with those two and it leads me to believe the Blue Jays think they can contend next year and want to build around those two legacies. It's still a few days away, but I'm growing increasingly concerned that the lack of sellers means it's going to be an incredibly boring deadline. Hopefully I'm wrong.

R.J. Anderson: I agree with Garrett Crochet/Luis Robert. I think the Tigers hold Tarik Skubal (could be wrong about that, but that's my feeling right now) and I don't know that the A's will part with Mason Miller -- even if other front offices think they should given his injury history and Oakland's, um, uncertain and uncompetitive state.

Dayn Perry: I hate to be unoriginal, but I have to say Garrett Crochet. I also think the Tigers will do the wise thing and hold on to Tarik Skubal. The White Sox, though, are in full teardown mode, and Crochet (plus Erick Fedde) is their best chance to add another crop of impact prospects before the current roster is fully strip-mined. Crochet's not exactly a star, but his first season as a member of the big-league rotation has gone exceptionally well. Given his bat-missing abilities and upside, he'll have a healthy market -- workload concerns notwithstanding.

Mike Axisa: "Biggest name" and "best player" aren't always the same thing, right? I think Crochet will be the best player traded at the deadline, but the biggest name -- this is obviously very subjective -- will be Randy Arozarena. He's definitely available (because every Rays player is available at all times) and he's getting expensive though arbitration, which is when Tampa usually trades its best players. Handsome Randy had a brutal start to the season, but he's picked it up of late, right in time for the deadline. I think Arozarena is more of a household name than Crochet, so I'll say he's the biggest name traded at the deadline.